VuNet Systems Secures INR 60 Cr in Series B Funding Led by Pravega Ventures

The funding round also saw participation from Kotak Securities and existing investors, including Mela Ventures, Athera Venture Partners, Dallas Venture Capital, and TVS Capital Funds.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bengaluru-based Business journey observability provider VuNet Systems has successfully raised INR 60 crore (approximately USD 6.94 million) in a Series B funding round led by Pravega Ventures.

The funding round also saw participation from Kotak Securities and existing investors, including Mela Ventures, Athera Venture Partners, Dallas Venture Capital, and TVS Capital Funds.

This new round of funding follows the USD 7.03 million raised in a previous round by the company's existing investors.

The fresh infusion of capital will fuel VuNet's global expansion, accelerate growth in India, and bolster its product stack, sales, and marketing efforts.

VuNet's Co-founder and CEO, Ashwin Ramachandran, stated, "This funding milestone marks an exciting step forward as we expand globally and pioneer a new category of business journey observability. By further integrating advanced AI, including GenAI, across all workflows of our platform—from data ingestion to actionable recommendations—we are enabling clients to gain deeper insights and deliver superior customer experiences. We are grateful for the trust and support of our investors as we take this transformative leap."

Founded in 2014 by Ashwin Ramachandran, Bharat Joshi, and Jithesh Kaveetil, VuNet Systems specialises in business journey observability for financial institutions, offering solutions that monitor and optimise information technology operations and customer journeys.

The company's innovative platform enables users to manage software operations through features like application observability, infrastructure observability, log analytics, and business observability. Key offerings include bill payment observability, banking observability, credit card onboarding, and trading systems observability.

VuNet's platform claims to leverage advanced AI and real-time data analysis to streamline critical processes such as digital transactions, delivering end-to-end visibility across complex IT ecosystems. This not only enhances operational performance but also improves the overall customer experience.

Spokesperson from Pravega Ventures said, "VuNet represents excellence in deep-tech innovation—a platform built entirely from the ground-up by a team of brilliant engineers in India. Their solution is critical to India's payment infrastructure, serving as a backbone for financial institutions across the country. It is a testament to world-class engineering expertise, delivering cutting-edge solutions in business observability. We are proud to support them as they expand and continue to advance industry standards."

Shripal Shah, MD and CEO of Kotak Securities, added, "Full-stack business observability has become mission-critical for financial institutions to ensure operational efficiency and resilience in an increasingly digital world. VuNet has a proven track record in delivering real-time visibility and actionable insights using advanced technologies like big data and machine learning. We are thrilled to support VuNet's journey and to be part of their growth story as they expand globally and redefine observability for the financial services sector."