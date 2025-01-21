The round also saw participation from Times Group's Brand Capital, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, VC-Grid, Vishwang Desai, and prominent family offices.

Mumbai-based Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brand KisanKonnect has successfully raised USD 4.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Mistry Ventures.

This fresh infusion of capital comes after the company secured USD 3.7 million in a pre-Series A round led by Green Frontier Capital.

With the newly acquired funds, KisanKonnect aims to scale its operations, enhance its tech infrastructure, and expand into key urban markets. The brand also plans to leverage AI-driven solutions to optimize farm sourcing and supply chain operations, ensuring efficiency and effectiveness.

Founded in 2020 by Vivek Nirmal and Nidhi Nirmal, KisanKonnect operates as a farmer producer company offering an integrated farming system. The brand delivers fresh, hygienic fruits, vegetables, and dairy products sourced from over 5,000 farmers, directly to customers' doorsteps. Its emphasis on fair pricing, sustainable farming practices, and regenerative agriculture has transformed traditional agricultural trade.

"We see tremendous potential in branded fresh fruits and vegetables for quality-conscious, convenience-seeking urban consumers," said Vivek Nirmal, Founder and CEO of KisanKonnect. "Our D2C model and tech-enabled, temperature-controlled supply chain ensure fresh, safe produce with complete traceability, earning us the trust of our markets."

KisanKonnect has rapidly grown its distribution network through its mobile app and KisanKonnect Farm Stores in Mumbai and Pune. The company's premium dairy products, made from antibiotic-free and hormone-free milk, have also gained popularity among health-conscious consumers.

Nidhi Nirmal, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, highlighted the brand's operational evolution: "We started with a 48-hour delivery model four years ago. Today, we deliver within 4-6 hours across Mumbai and Pune, and our pilot for 30-minute delivery has received excellent feedback. This positions KisanKonnect as a major player in the quick-commerce space, helping us reach more consumers while empowering farmers."

Firoz Mistry of Mistry Ventures stated, "KisanKonnect's expertise in supply chain and deep understanding of the agriculture ecosystem is building a sustainable bridge between farmers and consumers, delivering high-quality produce within hours of harvest."