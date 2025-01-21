KisanKonnect Raises USD 4.5 Mn in Series A Round Led by Mistry Ventures The round also saw participation from Times Group's Brand Capital, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, VC-Grid, Vishwang Desai, and prominent family offices.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

KisanKonnect

Mumbai-based Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brand KisanKonnect has successfully raised USD 4.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Mistry Ventures.

The round also saw participation from Times Group's Brand Capital, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, VC-Grid, Vishwang Desai, and prominent family offices.

This fresh infusion of capital comes after the company secured USD 3.7 million in a pre-Series A round led by Green Frontier Capital.

With the newly acquired funds, KisanKonnect aims to scale its operations, enhance its tech infrastructure, and expand into key urban markets. The brand also plans to leverage AI-driven solutions to optimize farm sourcing and supply chain operations, ensuring efficiency and effectiveness.

Founded in 2020 by Vivek Nirmal and Nidhi Nirmal, KisanKonnect operates as a farmer producer company offering an integrated farming system. The brand delivers fresh, hygienic fruits, vegetables, and dairy products sourced from over 5,000 farmers, directly to customers' doorsteps. Its emphasis on fair pricing, sustainable farming practices, and regenerative agriculture has transformed traditional agricultural trade.

"We see tremendous potential in branded fresh fruits and vegetables for quality-conscious, convenience-seeking urban consumers," said Vivek Nirmal, Founder and CEO of KisanKonnect. "Our D2C model and tech-enabled, temperature-controlled supply chain ensure fresh, safe produce with complete traceability, earning us the trust of our markets."

KisanKonnect has rapidly grown its distribution network through its mobile app and KisanKonnect Farm Stores in Mumbai and Pune. The company's premium dairy products, made from antibiotic-free and hormone-free milk, have also gained popularity among health-conscious consumers.

Nidhi Nirmal, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, highlighted the brand's operational evolution: "We started with a 48-hour delivery model four years ago. Today, we deliver within 4-6 hours across Mumbai and Pune, and our pilot for 30-minute delivery has received excellent feedback. This positions KisanKonnect as a major player in the quick-commerce space, helping us reach more consumers while empowering farmers."

Firoz Mistry of Mistry Ventures stated, "KisanKonnect's expertise in supply chain and deep understanding of the agriculture ecosystem is building a sustainable bridge between farmers and consumers, delivering high-quality produce within hours of harvest."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

What is Blue Ocean Strategy? 3 Key Ways to Build a Business in an Uncontested Market

Exploring "Blue Ocean" opportunities involves navigating uncharted territory where few understand the problem, offering both excitement and risk.

By Howard Enders
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

How Women-Led Startups Can Champion Gender Balance in India

With over 100 unicorns and more than 73,000 startups led by women directors recognized under the Startup India Initiative

By Shivani Tiwari
Business News

'We Will Have Job Eliminations': Starbucks CEO Announces Corporate Layoffs Will Begin Soon

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol announced the news in a memo. Here's when the cuts will begin.

By Erin Davis
News and Trends

Findi Strengthens Financial Inclusion Footprint with Bankit Acquisition

With this acquisition, Findi will triple its merchant network to over 1,80,000 partners, extending its reach to 12,000+ pin codes, a sixfold increase in coverage.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Meta Is Building AI That Can Write Code Like a Mid-Level Engineer, According to Mark Zuckerberg

Meanwhile, OpenAI is reportedly preparing to launch a Ph.D.-level super AI that can complete complex human tasks.

By Sherin Shibu