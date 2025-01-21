Snabbit Secures USD 5.5 Mn to Scale Its 15-Minute On-Demand Home Service Platform The round was led by Elevation Capital with participation from Nexus Venture Partners and prominent angels, including Vidit Aatrey, Sanjeev Barnwal, Gaurav Munjal, and Niraj Singh.

Mumbai-based quick-commerce startup Snabbit, offering on-demand home services, has raised USD 5.5 million in its Series A funding round.

The round was led by Elevation Capital with participation from Nexus Venture Partners and prominent angels, including Vidit Aatrey, Sanjeev Barnwal, Gaurav Munjal, and Niraj Singh.

This follows an earlier USD 1 million seed investment by Nexus Venture Partners in early 2024.

Founded in 2024 by Aayush Agarwal, the former chief of staff at Zepto, Snabbit delivers trained personnel for home tasks such as cleaning, dishwashing, and laundry within 15 minutes.

Currently operating in select Mumbai locations, Snabbit aims to use the new funding to expand its operations, strengthen its team, and cement its position in the competitive quick-commerce market.

Aayush Agarwal, Founder and CEO, said, "We've been deeply focused on understanding customer pain points and building a scalable and game-changing model. The response so far has been overwhelming, driven by strong word-of-mouth. This is just the beginning of a massive opportunity. We are not merely building a business but leading the creation of a new category poised for significant innovation."

According to the startup, it is adopting a full-stack approach while offering its services, all the way from sourcing, training, and managing its experts – a move the company hopes will give it a competitive edge in the now crowded quick delivery market.

Manish Advani, Vice President at Elevation Capital, stated, "Snabbit's platform is a game-changer, delivering quick, reliable, and affordable home services through a hyperlocal network. We are excited to support their growth from Mumbai to pan-India."

Suvir Sujan, Managing Director at Nexus Venture Partners, added, "Snabbit is disrupting the home services industry with its vision and execution. We're thrilled to partner with them on this journey."
