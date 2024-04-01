AU Small finance Bank

News and Trends

Digital Lending Platform Propelld Raises USD 25 Mn Debt for NBFC Arm Edgro

The Bengaluru-based platform aims to deploy the raised money to expand its offerings and market reach.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Fincare Small Finance Bank merges with AU Small Finance Bank

With an emphasis on excellent post-merger customer service and smooth integration, the consolidation expands the client base and improves the distribution network.

News and Trends

RBI Gives Merger Approval of Fincare Small Finance Bank with AU Small Finance Bank

The merger will go into effect on April 1, 2024. AU would gain a presence in southern India and an entry into microfinance with the deal. The merged bank will have 2334 branches and AU's gross advances are Rs 67,624 crore.

Technology

This Is How Technology is Helping Small Banks to Compete with Large Ones

Like they say, there is nothing that technology cannot do