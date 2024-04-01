AU Small finance Bank
Digital Lending Platform Propelld Raises USD 25 Mn Debt for NBFC Arm Edgro
The Bengaluru-based platform aims to deploy the raised money to expand its offerings and market reach.
Fincare Small Finance Bank merges with AU Small Finance Bank
With an emphasis on excellent post-merger customer service and smooth integration, the consolidation expands the client base and improves the distribution network.
RBI Gives Merger Approval of Fincare Small Finance Bank with AU Small Finance Bank
The merger will go into effect on April 1, 2024. AU would gain a presence in southern India and an entry into microfinance with the deal. The merged bank will have 2334 branches and AU's gross advances are Rs 67,624 crore.
This Is How Technology is Helping Small Banks to Compete with Large Ones
Like they say, there is nothing that technology cannot do