You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pepul Secures USD 4 Mn in Pre-Series A Funding

Social media platform Pepul announced that it has secured USD 4 million in funding in its pre-series A round.

With the help of the most recent financing, the business intends to advance its two main products, Workfast.ai, a B2B SaaS platform, and Pepul, a B2C platform.

Suresh Kumar G, Founder and CEO of Pepul, said, "We're very happy that a lot of great entrepreneurs and credible investors bet on our passionate team and our vision. The round was raised in a couple of meetings after visiting our office and the team."

Originally launched as a positive social media platform, Pepul has transformed into a comprehensive positive social app focused on career development and job opportunities.

Leveraging insights from user behavior, the Chennai-based platform claims that it has become a go-to resource for mentorship, job opportunities, internships, and career-enhancing content curated by top mentors. The platform empowers users to secure prestigious positions and access essential resources to advance their careers, making it a vital tool for professional growth and development.

Workfast.ai provides a comprehensive platform to optimise project and task management, empowering teams to function with higher efficiency and agility. The company was founded out of their own necessity to expedite communication, collaboration, and project management processes.

Antler, 8i Ventures, and AU Small Finance Bank Lead Funding for Telematics Startup Cautio

Cautio, a startup specialising in visual telematics, announced a pre-seed funding round of INR 6.5 crore (comprising both equity and debt) led by Antler, 8i Ventures, and AU Small Finance Bank. Additional support came from Cautio's early customers and notable angel investors.

Ankit Acharya, Co-founder and CEO of Cautio, said, "Telematics in India has rapidly advanced from GPS, Bluetooth, and portable navigation to embedded connectivity. Initially focused on passive road safety measures, the emphasis is now shifting towards active real-time responsiveness due to high accident rates."

Founded by Ankit Acharya and Pranjal Nadhani, Cautio focuses on enhancing safety in India's mobility sector with cost-effective video telematics. Their AI-driven dash cams improve driver conduct and minimise revenue loss.

Pranjal Nadhani, Co-founder and CTO of Cautio, added, "With the support of our friends at Antler, 8i, and AU, we are primed to escalate our efforts in deploying cutting-edge safety solutions across the country."Nitin Sharma, Partner at Antler, said, "The Cautio model is not just about capturing telematics data but transforming it into actionable insights to enhance driver behaviour, increase safety, and pave the way for autonomous vehicles."Ranjan Agarawal, EVP and National Business Manager at AU Small Finance Bank, added, "By supporting Cautio, we are investing in our belief of a future where technology seamlessly enhances safety and efficiency for all in every sector, whether it be banking or mobility. The impressive lineup of clients and ongoing pilots nationwide are just the beginning of what Cautio is poised to achieve. We believe that with such dynamic leadership at the helm, Cautio will redefine the standards of excellence in this sector."