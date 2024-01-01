Azim Premji
Azim Premji is 'India's most generous'
Azim Premji, tops the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021, followed by HCL's Shiv Nadar and Mukesh Ambani
Coronavirus: Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation Commit INR 1,125 crore To Tackle Crisis
Of the total amount, Wipro Ltd is contributing INR 100 crore, Wipro Enterprises INR 25 crore, and chairman Azim Premji's philanthrophic foundation is contributing 1,000 crore.
Rishad Premji On Philanthropy and Why Wipro Does Not Acquire Start-ups
The Wipro Chairman also spoke about three sectors where he would put his money
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting Takes a New Approach Towards Start-ups - Launches a VC Fund
From Samsung to SoftBank, launching VC funds and investing in Indian start-ups has become the new fad
3 Valuable Entrepreneurial Lessons from India's IT Czar Who Calls it a Day
A prolific businessman, who changed the dynamics of corporate governance, Azim Premji, has called it a day and handed over the reins of the company to his son, Rishad Premji
Is India Philanthropy-Savvy? Some Stats & Facts
Azim Premji raises the bar to philanthropic commitment. How can people of tremendous wealth create social change with their contribution?