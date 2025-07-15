Vineet Agrawal will retire in January 2026 after 40 years at Wipro. Kumar Chander will succeed him as CEO and MD of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting from February 2026.

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting has announced a significant leadership transition, marking the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter for the company. Vineet Agrawal, who has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and Managing Director of Wipro Enterprises, will retire in January 2026 after dedicating 40 years to the organisation.

Taking over the reins will be Kumar Chander, currently the President of Southeast Asia and Yardley India. He will assume the role of CEO and Managing Director of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting from February 1, 2026. The transition is expected to be seamless, with both leaders working closely from October 2025 to ensure continuity and stability.

Vineet joined Wipro in 1985 and became CEO in 2002. Under his leadership, the company transformed from a largely domestic business to a global consumer goods entity. When he took charge in 2003, the company's core operations centered on soap, vanaspati, and lighting within India. Today, Wipro Consumer Care operates in over 60 countries with a portfolio that includes personal care, home care, lighting, seating, skincare, and foods.

Vineet Agrawal said, "It has been a privilege to be part of Wipro for 40 years and to lead Consumer Care & Lighting over the last two decades. Together, we have built a global business rooted in strong systems, disciplined execution, and integrity. I have full confidence in Kumar – his distinctive leadership style and global experience will guide Wipro to even greater heights."

Azim Premji, Chairman, Wipro Enterprises Pvt Ltd, shared, "Vineet has played a defining role in shaping Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting into a formidable, globally respected business - growing it from INR 300 crore in 2003 to over INR 10,600 crore now, transforming it from a domestic player to a truly international business. He transformed Santoor into a leading Indian brand, led 15 strategic acquisitions, and built a strong platform for innovation and growth. His instinctive understanding of people, culture, and long-term value creation has left a lasting legacy. I thank him for his extraordinary contribution over four decades."

"I am pleased to welcome Kumar Chander as the next CEO Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting and MD, Wipro Enterprises. With 33 years at Wipro and a strong track record across India and international markets, he brings sharp strategic insight and executional depth. His role in making us No. 1 in Malaysia's Personal care market and top 3 in several others speaks to his leadership. Kumar's humility, fairness, strategy and business acumen make him exceptionally well-placed to lead us into the next chapter," he added.

Kumar Chander has been with Wipro for 34 years. His deep understanding of the business, combined with his experience in international markets, positions him strongly for the role. He has played a pivotal part in making Wipro the leading personal care brand in Malaysia and among the top performers in several other countries.

Kumar Chander, on his appointment, said, "It is an honour and privilege to lead Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting at this important moment. Wipro has shaped me both personally and professionally. I am committed to building on the strong foundation laid by Vineet and the many teams across the world who have shaped this remarkable organisation. Together, we will continue to grow with purpose and create meaningful impact across markets."