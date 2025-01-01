bank of baroda
Four PSU Banks Partner with PSB Alliance's PSBXchange to Expand SME Lending
Bank of Baroda, CBI, IOB, and UCO Bank join PSBXchange to revolutionise MSME financing with a unified SCF platform.
India's Industrial Growth Hits 6-Month High; IIP Surges 5.2% in Nov'24: Report
The industrial sector faces a tempered outlook, with advance estimates projecting a reduced growth rate of 6.2 per cent for FY25, down from 9.5 per cent in FY24, due to base effects. However, signs of recovery are emerging.
Badminton Star PV Sindhu Joins Greenday's Better Nutrition as Investor and Ambassador
This collaboration aims to combat micronutrient deficiencies in India through innovative biofortified foods, enhancing both consumer health and farmer livelihoods.
'Banks Need to Partner with Start-ups to Exist'
Driven by innovation, public sector banks are fast changing their priorities, says this bank's Fintech Head