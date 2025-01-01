bank of baroda

News and Trends

Four PSU Banks Partner with PSB Alliance's PSBXchange to Expand SME Lending

Bank of Baroda, CBI, IOB, and UCO Bank join PSBXchange to revolutionise MSME financing with a unified SCF platform.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

India's Industrial Growth Hits 6-Month High; IIP Surges 5.2% in Nov'24: Report

The industrial sector faces a tempered outlook, with advance estimates projecting a reduced growth rate of 6.2 per cent for FY25, down from 9.5 per cent in FY24, due to base effects. However, signs of recovery are emerging.

News and Trends

Badminton Star PV Sindhu Joins Greenday's Better Nutrition as Investor and Ambassador

This collaboration aims to combat micronutrient deficiencies in India through innovative biofortified foods, enhancing both consumer health and farmer livelihoods.

Finance

'Banks Need to Partner with Start-ups to Exist'

Driven by innovation, public sector banks are fast changing their priorities, says this bank's Fintech Head