This collaboration aims to combat micronutrient deficiencies in India through innovative biofortified foods, enhancing both consumer health and farmer livelihoods.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Two-time Olympic medalist and Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has invested in Greenday's 'Better Nutrition' brand and become a brand ambassador for the D2C brand.

According to the official release, this collaboration aims to combat micronutrient deficiencies in India through innovative biofortified foods, enhancing both consumer health and farmer livelihoods.

Prateek Rastogi, Founder and CEO of Greenday, said, "With Sindhu on board, we strive to raise awareness about the importance of nutrition-dense staples and make them affordable and accessible to everyone across the country, while also improving the livelihoods of our farmers and their families, who are an intrinsic part of our supply chain."

Founded in 2017 by Prateek Rastogi and Aishwarya Bhatnagar, agritech startup Greenday is increasing the nutritional value of staple crops, allowing consumers to access essential vitamins and minerals through their everyday meals.

Using biofortification, its FMCG brand, Better Nutrition, aims to increase crop nutritional value starting at the seed stage. Its product line includes biofortified ragi, rice, atta, bajra, and makka enhanced with calcium, zinc, iron, protein, and pro-vitamin A.

"I believe in Better Nutrition and in the vision of the company, and this is why I chose to become their brand ambassador," said Sindhu.

The Lucknow-based Greenday currently operates about 75 agri-input stores and procurement centres across the country under its Greenday 'Kisan ki Dukan' brand.



"Currently, we are collaborating with 15,000 farmers and have plans to scale up our operations significantly. Our goal is to expand across various geographies and crops. With our revenue already surpassing INR 10 crore, we project the nutrition-dense farming and staples market to grow to about INR 2000 crore by 2030, and Greenday to be at the forefront of this growth," added Rastogi.

Additionally, PV Sindhu is an endorser of brands including Asian Paints, Bridgestone India, Bank of Baroda, and Spinny.