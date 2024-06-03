Get All Access for $5/mo

Badminton Star PV Sindhu Joins Greenday's Better Nutrition as Investor and Ambassador This collaboration aims to combat micronutrient deficiencies in India through innovative biofortified foods, enhancing both consumer health and farmer livelihoods.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

PV Sindhu with Prateek Rastogi & Aishwarya Bhatnagar, Founders of Greenday

Two-time Olympic medalist and Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has invested in Greenday's 'Better Nutrition' brand and become a brand ambassador for the D2C brand.

According to the official release, this collaboration aims to combat micronutrient deficiencies in India through innovative biofortified foods, enhancing both consumer health and farmer livelihoods.

Prateek Rastogi, Founder and CEO of Greenday, said, "With Sindhu on board, we strive to raise awareness about the importance of nutrition-dense staples and make them affordable and accessible to everyone across the country, while also improving the livelihoods of our farmers and their families, who are an intrinsic part of our supply chain."

Founded in 2017 by Prateek Rastogi and Aishwarya Bhatnagar, agritech startup Greenday is increasing the nutritional value of staple crops, allowing consumers to access essential vitamins and minerals through their everyday meals.

Using biofortification, its FMCG brand, Better Nutrition, aims to increase crop nutritional value starting at the seed stage. Its product line includes biofortified ragi, rice, atta, bajra, and makka enhanced with calcium, zinc, iron, protein, and pro-vitamin A.

"I believe in Better Nutrition and in the vision of the company, and this is why I chose to become their brand ambassador," said Sindhu.

The Lucknow-based Greenday currently operates about 75 agri-input stores and procurement centres across the country under its Greenday 'Kisan ki Dukan' brand.

"Currently, we are collaborating with 15,000 farmers and have plans to scale up our operations significantly. Our goal is to expand across various geographies and crops. With our revenue already surpassing INR 10 crore, we project the nutrition-dense farming and staples market to grow to about INR 2000 crore by 2030, and Greenday to be at the forefront of this growth," added Rastogi.

Additionally, PV Sindhu is an endorser of brands including Asian Paints, Bridgestone India, Bank of Baroda, and Spinny.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Growth Strategies

How AI Is Helping India's Largest IT Company, TCS

Tata Consultancy Services recognizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) as one of the major mega-trends across industries shaping priorities of businesses

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund Pumps USD 20 Mn into Orbicular Pharmaceutical to Fuel R&D

A Hyderabad-based specialty pharmaceutical company will deploy the raised capital to accelerate the development of the product pipeline.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Data & Recovery

6 Advanced Techniques for Link-Building as a Future SEO Strategy

Google won't tell us how algorithms work, but there are things you yourself can do to move your content up the search engine's rankings.

By Neil Patel
Social Media

Despite Reports of Its Death, Guest Posting Still Works to Grow Your Online Audience

Writing quality content for a third-party site, with a backlink to your site, remains effective but the emphasis is on "quality.''

By Pratik Dholakiya
Data & Recovery

6 Essential SEO Strategies to Incorporate in 2016

From having an influencer create content to getting your website mobile-ready, there's lots to do if you want to improve your search engine optimization in the New Year.

By John Lincoln