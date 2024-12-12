Get All Access for $5/mo

K12 Techno Services Secures USD 40 Mn in Funding from Kenro Capital The Bengaluru-based firm aims to expand aggressively, with plans to open 8–12 Orchids schools annually and onboard 100–150 schools under the Eduvate umbrella each year.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Piyush Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner of Kenro Capital

K12 Techno Services, a leading player in India's K-12 education sector, has secured USD 40 million in funding from Kenro Capital, a growth-stage secondary venture capital firm recently established by Piyush Gupta, former Managing Director at Peak XV Partners.

This marks Kenro Capital's debut investment, with the firm acquiring a minority stake in K12 through a combination of primary and secondary funding.

The investment includes acquiring a partial stake from a major existing shareholder, purchasing employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), and a modest primary capital infusion to fuel K12's ambitious growth plans.

K12 Techno Services operates under its flagship brand Orchids The International School and offers a suite of services such as content, marketing, software, curriculum design, and school security.

The Bengaluru-based platform claims to have built a strong footprint with over 90 Orchids school branches across India and six verticals, including Sparklebox, an e-commerce platform for activity kits, and Eduvate, which delivers custom solutions for school operations and curriculum design.

The firm aims to expand aggressively, with plans to open 8–12 Orchids schools annually and onboard 100–150 schools under the Eduvate umbrella each year. Currently, K12 serves over 900 institutions and caters to more than 350,000 students, emphasising holistic development through academic rigour and extracurricular activities.

Piyush Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner of Kenro Capital, stated,
"K12 Techno's scale enables unparalleled advantages in student engagement, teacher recruitment, infrastructure, and cutting-edge IT and curriculum development, setting it apart from standalone institutions. This aligns with our strategy of backing growth-stage companies with significant revenue scale and profitability."

In FY24, K12 Techno demonstrated robust financial performance, with revenue from operations rising to INR 429.2 crore, up from INR 358.3 crore in the previous fiscal year. The company reduced its losses by 75% year-on-year to INR 9.5 crore and reported a positive EBITDA of INR 80.4 crore.

Jai Decosta, CEO of K12 Techno Services, added, "Kenro Capital's expertise in preparing companies for public markets and strategic acquisitions makes them ideal partners at this critical growth stage. Their agility in executing this investment reflects their alignment with our vision."

Backed by prominent investors, including Peak XV Partners, Kedaara Capital, Sofina Ventures, Venturi Partners, and Navneet Learning LLP, K12 continues to expand amid rising demand for its services in the post-pandemic era.

Norbert Fernandes, Partner at Kenro Capital, emphasised the alignment of K12's mission with market needs: "Parents are increasingly prioritising holistic education, making K12 a leader in India's education sector."

Earlier this year, Venturi Partners acquired a USD 27 million stake in K12, further cementing the company's reputation as a high-growth player in the Indian education landscape.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Former Cleartrip CEO Ayyappan R Eyes Quick Commerce with FirstClub

After stepping down as Cleartrip's CEO earlier this year, Ayyappan brings his expertise from leading positions at Flipkart, including his role as chief business officer at Myntra.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

These Companies Offer the Best Work-Life Balance, According to Employees

The ranking is based on Glassdoor ratings and reviews.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

87 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette
News and Trends

K12 Techno Services Secures USD 40 Mn in Funding from Kenro Capital

The Bengaluru-based firm aims to expand aggressively, with plans to open 8–12 Orchids schools annually and onboard 100–150 schools under the Eduvate umbrella each year.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

5 Effective Strategies to Boost Your Business's Online Presence

Boosting your online presence in 2025 is the key to success for businesses looking to grow. Working on your branding and reputation management is important to drive more sales and improve conversion.

By James Dooley