Beardo
Meet the Indicorns: 202 Startups That Scaled with Profitability
Focusing on the sectoral trends, Fintech (50 startups), E-commerce (16), and Logistics (13) are leading India's profit-first growth. Regionally, Delhi NCR emerged at the top with 51 Indicorns, followed by Bengaluru (42) and Mumbai (35).
Marico Reappoints Saugata Gupta as MD & CEO; Closes FY25 on a Strong Note
Saugata Gupta, who joined Marico in 2004, became India CEO in 2007 and has led as MD and CEO since 2014, driving the company's domestic and global growth.
RENEE Cosmetics Raises $10 Mn In Series A Funding Round Led By Mensa Brands
Funds will be utilised by the beauty brand to strengthen presence and widen its offline presence
These 5 Grooming Brands Are Changing India's Outlook Towards Men's Lifestyle
Forget Gillette and Old Spice, these Indian brands deserve your attention more!