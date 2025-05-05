Saugata Gupta, who joined Marico in 2004, became India CEO in 2007 and has led as MD and CEO since 2014, driving the company's domestic and global growth.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Marico Limited, a leading name in the FMCG sector, has announced the re-appointment of Saugata Gupta as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for another two years.

The decision was approved by the company's Board of Directors at a meeting held on May 2, 2025, and the new term will be effective from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2028. This update was shared with the stock exchanges on the same day.

Gupta, who joined Marico in 2004 as Head of Marketing, quickly rose through the ranks to become CEO of India Business in 2007. He has been serving as MD and CEO since 2014, playing a pivotal role in Marico's transformation and growth both in domestic and international markets.

The announcement comes on the back of a strong Q4 and full-year performance for FY25. The company reported its highest India volume and revenue growth in the past 14 quarters. Marico also crossed a significant milestone by clocking over INR 10,000 crore in consolidated revenues in FY25. Its Foods and Premium Personal Care categories achieved an impressive INR 2,000 crore annualised run rate.

In Q4FY25, revenue rose 20% year-on-year to INR 2,730 crore, with India business volume growth at 7% and international business growth at 16% in constant currency terms. For the full year, revenue stood at INR 10,831 crore, reflecting a 12% YoY rise, with a 10% increase in reported net profit.

Marico, known for its iconic brands like Parachute, Saffola, Livon, Beardo, and Just Herbs, continues to maintain a strong presence across Asia and Africa, with international markets contributing 26% to its revenue.