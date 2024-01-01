Bharat Innovation Fund
Growth Strategies
Bridging the Funding Gap for Deeptech Startups: Bharat Innovation Fund
The Bengaluru-based fund's investment thesis emphasises technological differentiation and scalability, focusing on sectors like deep science, AI, and hardware technologies.
News and Trends
CHOSEN and Clodura.AI Raise Early-Stage Funding
The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
News and Trends
Portl, Freshleaf, and Fix My Curls Raise Growth Stage Funding
Here are the Indian startups that announced growth-stage funding rounds.
News and Trends
ClaimBuddy Raises USD 5 Mn in Series A Led by Bharat Innovation Fund
The Gurugram-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds to advance its technology, expand its team and sales network, and add new product lines for its growing network of hospitals.