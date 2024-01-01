Bharat Innovation Fund

Growth Strategies

Bridging the Funding Gap for Deeptech Startups: Bharat Innovation Fund

The Bengaluru-based fund's investment thesis emphasises technological differentiation and scalability, focusing on sectors like deep science, AI, and hardware technologies.

By Minakshi Sangwan
CHOSEN and Clodura.AI Raise Early-Stage Funding

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

Portl, Freshleaf, and Fix My Curls Raise Growth Stage Funding

Here are the Indian startups that announced growth-stage funding rounds.

ClaimBuddy Raises USD 5 Mn in Series A Led by Bharat Innovation Fund

The Gurugram-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds to advance its technology, expand its team and sales network, and add new product lines for its growing network of hospitals.