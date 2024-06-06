You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Skincare Brand CHOSEN® Bags USD 1.2 Mn in Seed Round

Chennai-based skincare startup CHOSEN® has announced the raising of USD 1.2 million in a seed round from friends and family. This funding follows an equity-free grant of USD 100,000 from Peak XV Partners as part of the SPARK program for women entrepreneurs.

Dr Renita Rajan, Founder of CHOSEN®, said, "This seed round provides us with the flexibility to strategically expand our operations and explore new areas for growth. Our next step is to explore partnerships with B2B sectors such as hospitality, health, travel, and leisure to expand our distribution channels. Our goal is to secure pre-series funding of USD 10 to USD 20 million later this year."

Founded by cosmetic dermatologist Dr Renita Rajan, CHOSEN® offers safe formulations, including specialised lines tailored for pregnant and nursing mothers.

Currently, the brand claims to offer 34 SKUs, with 12 more in the pipeline and additional products slated for launch within the next 18 months.

"At CHOSEN®, we are committed to creating long-term, safe, and effective wellness solutions. Our products are designed to provide lasting benefits, reflecting our dedication to quality and innovation," Rajan added.

With a headcount of 130, the startup is poised for significant growth, projecting a 2x increase in scale this fiscal year.

Clodura.AI Secures USD 2 Mn from Bharat Innovation Fund

Clodura.AI, an innovator in AI-driven sales prospecting solutions, announced that it has raised USD 2 million in a pre-Series A round led by the Bharat Innovation Fund with additional backing from Malpani Ventures.

The fresh capital will be used to enhance Clodura.AI's robust platform that leverages large language models (LLMs) and generative AI to streamline the sales process from prospecting through to closure.

Founded in 2015 by Kapil Khangaonkar, Clodura.AI helps sales professionals find decision-makers, gather actionable sales intelligence, automate outreach campaigns, and create a 10X sales pipeline.

The Pune-based platform supports sales professionals by providing consistently updated, quality data, enabling precise targeting and effective communication.

Kapil Khangaonkar, Founder and CEO of Clodura.AI, said, "Clodura.AI is not just a tool, it is a crucial sales companion along the entire sales journey, enhancing every step with advanced AI to ensure salespersons close more deals."