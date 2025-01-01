Blue Ashva Capital
Tan90 Thermal Solutions Raises INR 20 Cr Series A Led by NABVENTURES
With these funds, Tan90 aims to expand its footprint to 10 additional cities in the coming months, with a particular focus on Tier-II cities.
Quick Clean Secures INR 500 Mn to Expand Healthcare and Hospitality Footprint
The investment will bolster Quick Clean's expansion into the healthcare and hospitality sectors, reinforcing its dominance in India's USD 36 billion commercial laundry industry.
Stellapps Secures USD 26 Mn in Series C to Power Dairy Tech and Sustainability
With the new funds, the brand aims to scale operations, expand sustainable dairy products in India, and strengthen its export segment.
Sustainable Packaging Startup Bambrew Raises INR 60 Cr Led by Blume Ventures
With the raised funding, the Bengaluru-based clean-tech startup aims to expand into primary packaging for FMCG, food, and beverage product categories, expanding its manufacturing capabilities, R&D, and team.