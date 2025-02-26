The investment will bolster Quick Clean's expansion into the healthcare and hospitality sectors, reinforcing its dominance in India's USD 36 billion commercial laundry industry.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Quick Clean, a leader in professional linen management solutions, has raised INR 500 million in a funding round led by Alkemi Growth Capital and Blue Ashva Capital, with an additional INR 100 million credit line from venture debt firms.

The investment will bolster Quick Clean's expansion into the healthcare and hospitality sectors, reinforcing its dominance in India's USD 36 billion commercial laundry industry.

Founded in 2010 by CA Anshul Gupta and his brother Ankur, Gurugram-based India Quick Clean began as the country's first coin-operated laundromat. It swiftly evolved into India's largest importer and distributor of commercial laundry equipment, partnering with global leaders such as Electrolux Professional and Trevil. Through strategic growth, the company has expanded to 36 cities with 750+ employees and an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of INR 800 million, making it the only national brand with such an extensive footprint.

With India's hospitality and healthcare sectors rapidly expanding—275,000 star hotel rooms and 1.45 million hospital beds—the demand for professional linen management is surging. "When it comes to a customer or patient, there's no room for compromise. Linen quality and hygiene must be ensured through advanced processes, novel chemistry, and cutting-edge technology," said CA Anshul Gupta, Founder and CEO of Quick Clean.

Alka Goel, Founder of Alkemi Growth Capital, said, "Our investment aligns with our commitment to improving healthcare standards and infection prevention. Advanced laundry solutions can significantly reduce hospital-acquired infections, enhancing patient care."

Satya Bansal, Founder of Blue Ashva Capital, highlighted the hospitality sector's growing needs. "Laundry-as-a-Service for hotels is a crucial yet non-core activity. Quick Clean's market leadership positions it well to capitalise on this segment's immense potential."

With over 3,000 installed machines across 120+ five-star hotels and top healthcare chains, Quick Clean has processed over 600 million kg of linen, saved 210 million liters of water, and reduced 60 million kg of carbon emissions. The company remains committed to revolutionising linen management in India through innovation and sustainability.