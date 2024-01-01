Bollywood business

Growth Strategies

Local Influencers are a Key Ingredient to an Effective Communication Mix

Decoding the key to this 95-year-old Danish Brand's successful India foray

By Aastha Singal
Lifestyle

Raveena Tandon: Confident & Witty Entrepreneur

We have seen Raveena slaying on-screen, but how has life changed now that she has her own production house

Starting a Business

Unlocking the Potential of Mumbai's Startup Ecosystem

The third largest home for startups in the country, Mumbai has many hidden gems

News and Trends

#Budget2019 Gives High Josh, Anti-camcording Provision To Be Introduced To Cinematography Act

A sigh of relief for the entertainment industry that might help in the development of the movie business.

Technology

The Founder of This Bollywood Gossip Website Missed Her Daily Dose When She Moved to the US, So She Decided to Start Her Own

PinkVilla's Nandini Shenoy counts her tech background as an advantage, but content undoubtedly comes first

Women Entrepreneur™

Beyond The Star: Meet Neha Dhupia Not Just An Actor But A Boss Lady

Analyzing Neha Dhupia's graph one can vouch for the fact that she isn't just a master-blaster entertainer but also a successful entrepreneur