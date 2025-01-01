Bombay Shaving Company
News and Trends
Waaree, Varaha, and Finnable Lead this Week's Major Startup Funding Highlights
Funding highlights for the week of Nov 8 to 14, 2025.
News and Trends
Chennai-Based Peaceful Progress Fund Eyes Innovation with INR 50 Cr First Close
The fund plans to invest in 25+ startups over three years, focusing on AI, IoT, FMCG, EVs, drones, and spacetech across tech and non-tech sectors.
Lifestyle
These 5 Grooming Brands Are Changing India's Outlook Towards Men's Lifestyle
Forget Gillette and Old Spice, these Indian brands deserve your attention more!
Marketing
How Funding From Colgate-Palmolive Will Shape This Startup's Future
Bombay Shaving Company aims to establish themselves as premium aspirational brand in men's consumer care