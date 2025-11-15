Funding highlights for the week of Nov 8 to 14, 2025.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Amid a rapidly evolving business landscape, several Indian startups secured significant funding this week, reflecting the country's expanding innovation ecosystem. These companies, driven by diverse missions and technological approaches, highlight how sectors from clean energy to aviation and personal care continue to attract investor interest. Below is a closer look at the week's top funding stories.

Waaree Energy Storage Systems (Energy Storage Solutions)

Waaree Energy Storage Systems manufactures lithium-ion batteries, telecom batteries, solar inverters, and energy storage systems for varied applications. As part of the Waaree Group (founded in 1989 by Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi), it continues the organisation's long-standing focus on technological excellence and sustainable energy solutions, supported by manufacturing bases in Gujarat and Noida.

Inception: 2020

Headquartered: Mumbai

Founders: Managing Director Shiv Nath

Funding Amount: USD 36.6 Million

Investors: Niveshaay, Vivek Jain, Saket Agarwal

Varaha (Climate Tech and Carbon Removal)

Varaha develops nature-based carbon removal solutions aimed at supporting sustainable agriculture. By collaborating with smallholder farmers and implementing regenerative practices, the company produces verifiable carbon removal credits. Its tech-enabled platforms ensure transparency through advanced measurement and reporting systems.

Inception: 2022

Headquartered: Gurugram

Founders: Madhur Jain, Ankita Garg, Vishal Kuchanur

Funding Amount: USD 30 Million

Investor: Mirova

Finnable (Digital Lending Fintech)

Finnable is a digital lending platform offering instant personal loans to salaried individuals through a paperless process. In addition to unsecured loans, it provides property-backed products while expanding access to credit for working professionals, including many first-time borrowers.

Inception: 2015

Headquartered: Bengaluru

Founders: Nitin Gupta, Amit Arora, Viraj Tyagi

Funding Amount: USD 28.1 Million

Investors: Z47, TVS Capital, MEMG Family Office

Star Air (Regional Aviation Services)

Star Air connects regional Indian cities through scheduled flights, enhancing travel accessibility. Operating a fleet of Embraer aircraft across numerous domestic destinations, the airline also offers personalised charter services for individuals seeking flexible travel options.

Inception: 2019

Headquartered: Bengaluru

Founder: Sanjay Ghodawat

Funding Amount: USD 17 Million

Investors: Micro Labs Ltd, Deepak Agarwal

Bombay Shaving Company (Personal Care and Grooming)

Bombay Shaving Company creates grooming and personal care products for men and women, ranging from shaving and beard care to skincare and hair removal under its Bombae brand. The company focuses on thoughtfully formulated solutions addressing modern grooming needs.

Inception: 2015

Headquartered: New Delhi

Founder: Shantanu Deshpande

Funding Amount: USD 15.3 Million

Investors: Sixth Sense Ventures, Shantanu Deshpande, Patni Family Office, GII, HNIs including Rahul Dravid

MAIA Estates (Real Estate Development)

MAIA Estates specialises in luxury residential and commercial developments such as apartments, townhomes, and custom homes. Its architectural approach emphasises precision, quality, and functional design in every project.

Inception: 2016

Headquartered: Bengaluru

Founder: Mayank Ruia

Funding Amount: USD 13.5 Million

Investor: Arnya

Miko (AI-powered Robotics for Children)

Miko builds AI-driven, emotionally intelligent robots designed for young learners. With interactive content and conversational capabilities, its products aim to provide safe and personalised educational experiences for children aged five to ten.

Inception: 2015

Headquartered: Mumbai

Founders: Sneh Vaswani, Prashant Iyengar, Chintan Raikar

Funding Amount: USD 10.5 Million

Investor: iHeartMedia