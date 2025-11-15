Waaree, Varaha, and Finnable Lead this Week's Major Startup Funding Highlights Funding highlights for the week of Nov 8 to 14, 2025.
Amid a rapidly evolving business landscape, several Indian startups secured significant funding this week, reflecting the country's expanding innovation ecosystem. These companies, driven by diverse missions and technological approaches, highlight how sectors from clean energy to aviation and personal care continue to attract investor interest. Below is a closer look at the week's top funding stories.
Waaree Energy Storage Systems (Energy Storage Solutions)
Waaree Energy Storage Systems manufactures lithium-ion batteries, telecom batteries, solar inverters, and energy storage systems for varied applications. As part of the Waaree Group (founded in 1989 by Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi), it continues the organisation's long-standing focus on technological excellence and sustainable energy solutions, supported by manufacturing bases in Gujarat and Noida.
Inception: 2020
Headquartered: Mumbai
Founders: Managing Director Shiv Nath
Funding Amount: USD 36.6 Million
Investors: Niveshaay, Vivek Jain, Saket Agarwal
Varaha (Climate Tech and Carbon Removal)
Varaha develops nature-based carbon removal solutions aimed at supporting sustainable agriculture. By collaborating with smallholder farmers and implementing regenerative practices, the company produces verifiable carbon removal credits. Its tech-enabled platforms ensure transparency through advanced measurement and reporting systems.
Inception: 2022
Headquartered: Gurugram
Founders: Madhur Jain, Ankita Garg, Vishal Kuchanur
Funding Amount: USD 30 Million
Investor: Mirova
Finnable (Digital Lending Fintech)
Finnable is a digital lending platform offering instant personal loans to salaried individuals through a paperless process. In addition to unsecured loans, it provides property-backed products while expanding access to credit for working professionals, including many first-time borrowers.
Inception: 2015
Headquartered: Bengaluru
Founders: Nitin Gupta, Amit Arora, Viraj Tyagi
Funding Amount: USD 28.1 Million
Investors: Z47, TVS Capital, MEMG Family Office
Star Air (Regional Aviation Services)
Star Air connects regional Indian cities through scheduled flights, enhancing travel accessibility. Operating a fleet of Embraer aircraft across numerous domestic destinations, the airline also offers personalised charter services for individuals seeking flexible travel options.
Inception: 2019
Headquartered: Bengaluru
Founder: Sanjay Ghodawat
Funding Amount: USD 17 Million
Investors: Micro Labs Ltd, Deepak Agarwal
Bombay Shaving Company (Personal Care and Grooming)
Bombay Shaving Company creates grooming and personal care products for men and women, ranging from shaving and beard care to skincare and hair removal under its Bombae brand. The company focuses on thoughtfully formulated solutions addressing modern grooming needs.
Inception: 2015
Headquartered: New Delhi
Founder: Shantanu Deshpande
Funding Amount: USD 15.3 Million
Investors: Sixth Sense Ventures, Shantanu Deshpande, Patni Family Office, GII, HNIs including Rahul Dravid
MAIA Estates (Real Estate Development)
MAIA Estates specialises in luxury residential and commercial developments such as apartments, townhomes, and custom homes. Its architectural approach emphasises precision, quality, and functional design in every project.
Inception: 2016
Headquartered: Bengaluru
Founder: Mayank Ruia
Funding Amount: USD 13.5 Million
Investor: Arnya
Miko (AI-powered Robotics for Children)
Miko builds AI-driven, emotionally intelligent robots designed for young learners. With interactive content and conversational capabilities, its products aim to provide safe and personalised educational experiences for children aged five to ten.
Inception: 2015
Headquartered: Mumbai
Founders: Sneh Vaswani, Prashant Iyengar, Chintan Raikar
Funding Amount: USD 10.5 Million
Investor: iHeartMedia