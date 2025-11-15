Waaree, Varaha, and Finnable Lead this Week's Major Startup Funding Highlights Funding highlights for the week of Nov 8 to 14, 2025.

By Minakshi Sangwan

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founders

Amid a rapidly evolving business landscape, several Indian startups secured significant funding this week, reflecting the country's expanding innovation ecosystem. These companies, driven by diverse missions and technological approaches, highlight how sectors from clean energy to aviation and personal care continue to attract investor interest. Below is a closer look at the week's top funding stories.

Waaree Energy Storage Systems (Energy Storage Solutions)

Waaree Energy Storage Systems manufactures lithium-ion batteries, telecom batteries, solar inverters, and energy storage systems for varied applications. As part of the Waaree Group (founded in 1989 by Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi), it continues the organisation's long-standing focus on technological excellence and sustainable energy solutions, supported by manufacturing bases in Gujarat and Noida.

Inception: 2020
Headquartered: Mumbai
Founders: Managing Director Shiv Nath
Funding Amount: USD 36.6 Million
Investors: Niveshaay, Vivek Jain, Saket Agarwal

Varaha (Climate Tech and Carbon Removal)

Varaha develops nature-based carbon removal solutions aimed at supporting sustainable agriculture. By collaborating with smallholder farmers and implementing regenerative practices, the company produces verifiable carbon removal credits. Its tech-enabled platforms ensure transparency through advanced measurement and reporting systems.

Inception: 2022
Headquartered: Gurugram
Founders: Madhur Jain, Ankita Garg, Vishal Kuchanur
Funding Amount: USD 30 Million
Investor: Mirova

Finnable (Digital Lending Fintech)

Finnable is a digital lending platform offering instant personal loans to salaried individuals through a paperless process. In addition to unsecured loans, it provides property-backed products while expanding access to credit for working professionals, including many first-time borrowers.

Inception: 2015
Headquartered: Bengaluru
Founders: Nitin Gupta, Amit Arora, Viraj Tyagi
Funding Amount: USD 28.1 Million
Investors: Z47, TVS Capital, MEMG Family Office

Star Air (Regional Aviation Services)

Star Air connects regional Indian cities through scheduled flights, enhancing travel accessibility. Operating a fleet of Embraer aircraft across numerous domestic destinations, the airline also offers personalised charter services for individuals seeking flexible travel options.

Inception: 2019
Headquartered: Bengaluru
Founder: Sanjay Ghodawat
Funding Amount: USD 17 Million
Investors: Micro Labs Ltd, Deepak Agarwal

Bombay Shaving Company (Personal Care and Grooming)

Bombay Shaving Company creates grooming and personal care products for men and women, ranging from shaving and beard care to skincare and hair removal under its Bombae brand. The company focuses on thoughtfully formulated solutions addressing modern grooming needs.

Inception: 2015
Headquartered: New Delhi
Founder: Shantanu Deshpande
Funding Amount: USD 15.3 Million
Investors: Sixth Sense Ventures, Shantanu Deshpande, Patni Family Office, GII, HNIs including Rahul Dravid

MAIA Estates (Real Estate Development)

MAIA Estates specialises in luxury residential and commercial developments such as apartments, townhomes, and custom homes. Its architectural approach emphasises precision, quality, and functional design in every project.

Inception: 2016
Headquartered: Bengaluru
Founder: Mayank Ruia
Funding Amount: USD 13.5 Million
Investor: Arnya

Miko (AI-powered Robotics for Children)

Miko builds AI-driven, emotionally intelligent robots designed for young learners. With interactive content and conversational capabilities, its products aim to provide safe and personalised educational experiences for children aged five to ten.

Inception: 2015
Headquartered: Mumbai
Founders: Sneh Vaswani, Prashant Iyengar, Chintan Raikar
Funding Amount: USD 10.5 Million
Investor: iHeartMedia

Minakshi Sangwan

Junior Writer

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

The Ultimate Guide to Competitive Research for Small Businesses

Are you interested in competitive research? Click here for the ultimate guide to competitive analysis for small businesses that you're sure to love.

By Jimmy Newson
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Starting a Business

Business Structure Basics

With this basic guide, you'll be able to select the structure that suits your business best.

By Laura Tiffany
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Beyond Capital: The Values Fueling India's Next Startup Wave

"The real test begins after USD 5 million when follow-on capital becomes scarce," said Vineet Rai.

By Minakshi Sangwan
News and Trends

Edtech Platform Codeyoung Raises USD 5 Mn in Series A Round

The investment was led by 12 Flags Group and Enzia Ventures and also facilitated an exit for some early backers.

By Entrepreneur Staff