Star Air, the aviation arm of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), has raised INR 150 crore in the first tranche of its INR 350 crore Series B funding round.

The investment comes from a group of prominent investors, including Micro Labs Ltd and Deepak Agarwal of Bikaji Foods. This marks the airline's first external fundraising effort as it prepares for the next phase of its expansion.

The funds will be used to strengthen Star Air's fleet and route network, enhance its non-scheduled operator permit (NSOP) operations, and expand maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities.

The company also plans to raise an additional INR 200 crore by the financial year 2026-27 to support its long-term growth plans.

Captain Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO of Star Air, said, "This fundraise marks a major step toward strengthening Star Air's operational backbone. It will enable us to accelerate fleet expansion, enhance route efficiency, and further invest in NSOP and MRO capabilities. As we progress toward our 50-aircraft goal by 2030, our focus remains on operational excellence, safety, and a seamless customer experience."

Founded in 2019, Star Air has its headquarters in Bengaluru and operates a fleet of eleven Embraer aircraft connecting 31 destinations across India. The airline claims to have carried over 2 million passengers and was named Best Domestic Airline (RCS) at Wings India 2022.

Shrenik Ghodawat, Managing Director of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, stated, "This fundraise brings us closer to our vision of building a comprehensive aviation platform covering airline operations, NSOP services, MRO facilities, cargo, and aviation training."

Star Air competes with other regional and major airlines such as SpiceJet, IndiGo, Alliance Air, and IndiaOne Air in the Indian aviation market.