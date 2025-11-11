Finnable Raises INR 250 Cr Funding Led by Z47 and TVS Capital The Bengaluru-based fintech firm plans to use the new capital to strengthen its technology, expand its branch network, and develop new products.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Amit Arora and Nitin Gupta, Co- founders of Finnable

Digital lending platform Finnable has raised INR 250 crore (around USD 30 million) in a fresh funding round led by Z47 and TVS Capital.

The round also saw participation from the MEMG Family Office, led by Ranjan Pai. This marks another major milestone for the Bengaluru-based fintech firm, which focuses on providing personal loans to salaried individuals.

Before this round, Finnable had raised USD 5.77 million over three funding rounds from 12 investors, including Manipal Global and MEMG Family Office. During the first tranche of the latest funding, Matrix Partners invested INR 125 crore, while India Nippon contributed INR 2 crore.

The company's total funding now stands at INR 540 crore. As per Entrackr's estimates, Finnable's post-money valuation is around INR 1,300 crore.

Founded in 2015 by former bankers Nitin Gupta and Amit Arora, along with Viraj Tyagi, Finnable offers personal loans with an average tenure of 42 months.

It operates an RBI-registered non-banking financial company, Finnable Credit. The firm's assets under management reached INR 2,924 crore as of June 2025, showing a sharp rise from INR 370 crore in March 2022, according to CareEdge ratings cited by The Economic Times.

The company plans to use the new capital to strengthen its technology, expand its branch network, and develop new products.

It also engages in co-lending partnerships with Axis Bank, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Vivriti Capital, and TVS Credit, among others. Nearly 95 percent of Finnable's business comes from personal loans, with the rest from loans against property targeting small businesses.

In the financial year 2025, Finnable reported a revenue of INR 278.49 crore and a profit of INR 6.74 crore.

Its key competitors in India include KreditBee, MoneyTap, Fibe (formerly EarlySalary), CASHe, and PaySense.
