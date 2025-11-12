Bombay Shaving Company closes ₹136 Cr Funding led by Sixth Sense Ventures; Eyes for IPO Bombay Shaving Company also announced its financials with a net revenue run-rate of INR 550 Cr+ and achieved PAT profitability, having doubled its performance over FY25. The company said that the fundraising serves as a strategic step to consolidate as the brand gears up for a potential IPO.

Bombay Shaving Company has announced the closure of a funding round of INR 136 Crore in a combination of primary and secondary infusions, led by Sixth Sense Ventures, with participation from Founder-CEO Shantanu Deshpande, Patni Family Office, GII, and HNIs. Marquee investor Rahul Dravid,, former Indian cricket international, also participated in this funding round.

Bombay Shaving Company also announced its financials with a net revenue run-rate of INR 550 Cr+ and achieved PAT profitability, having doubled its performance over FY25. The company said that the fundraising serves as a strategic step to consolidate as the brand gears up for a potential IPO.

Shantanu Deshpande, Founder and CEO, said, "Thrilled to have Nikhil and Sixth Sense double down, especially with their new fund. Focusing on fast-evolving consumer needs, designing never-before-seen high-quality products at competitive prices, and building a brand remains core to what we do. We intend to continue this performance and take the company public soon. The idea is to do it sooner rather than later and carry the retail investor on our growth journey."

Bombay Shaving Company also said it aims to expand its omnichannel presence, deepen retail reach, and invest in capabilities and brand-building to strengthen leadership across high-growth segments within India's evolving beauty and grooming market.

Nikhil Vora, CEO, Sixth Sense Ventures, said, "Backing Shantanu and the Bombay Shaving Company team again feels like coming full circle for us at Sixth Sense. From day one, we've believed in founders who challenge convention, and Bombay Shaving Company has done exactly that - we believe the brand is now ready to define the next chapter in India's consumer story."

Deepak Gupta, Co-Founder and COO, said, "Building brands which people trust to take sharp metal to their face is non-trivial. We have delivered market-beating growth and consumer love and will continue to focus on getting better every day. We have not even scratched the surface of India's deep markets. "
