Construction is set to begin in early 2026, with completion targeted for 2029.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bengaluru-based real estate developer MAIA Estates has raised INR 120 crore from boutique investment firm Arnya to develop The Seven, a premium residential development in the city's historic Basavanagudi area.

Construction is set to begin in early 2026, with completion targeted for 2029.

Spanning about six lakh square feet, The Seven will feature twin 36-storey towers with spacious 4 BHK+ residences. Designed around seven elemental principles: Earth, Water, Air, Fire, Space, Integrity, and Community; the project aims to blend modern design with cultural depth.

The firm claims that residents will have access to landscaped lounges, sky decks, and wellness zones surrounded by flowing water features and sunlit gardens. The development seeks to create a balance between form and function, offering homes that are both contemporary and rooted in Bengaluru's heritage.

Mayank Ruia, Founder and CEO of MAIA Estates, said, "The Seven embodies our commitment to design-led living, where every element is thoughtfully curated to enhance quality of life. With Arnya's partnership, we are bringing this vision to fruition in Basavanagudi, a neighbourhood that resonates with heritage, culture, and community."

Sharad Mittal, Founder and CEO of Arnya, added, "We believe Bengaluru is poised for a breakout in the luxury residential segment. MAIA Estates stands out for its design excellence and execution quality, and our investment reflects confidence in both the market potential and the promoter's vision."

The project strengthens MAIA Estates' portfolio of landmark developments across North Bengaluru and the Central Business District.