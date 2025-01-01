Cactus Partners
Avataar Venture Partners Leads USD 30 Mn Series B for Intangles
The capital will be used to scale Intangles' technology, expand into new regions, enhance its predictive AI models, and grow its workforce.
Indigrid Technology Secures USD 4 Mn for Expansion Plans
The fresh capital will be utilised for setting up a new facility in Goa and expanding the production capacity of power electronics for large appliances.
ParkMate, Homversity, and Althion Secure Funding to Drive Growth and Innovation
The Indian startups listed below have successfully raised capital to drive their growth and expansion plans, marking significant milestones in their respective industries.
Indigrid Technology and Hour4u Raise Early-Stage Funding
Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.