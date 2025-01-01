Cactus Partners

Avataar Venture Partners Leads USD 30 Mn Series B for Intangles

The capital will be used to scale Intangles' technology, expand into new regions, enhance its predictive AI models, and grow its workforce.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Indigrid Technology Secures USD 4 Mn for Expansion Plans

The fresh capital will be utilised for setting up a new facility in Goa and expanding the production capacity of power electronics for large appliances.

ParkMate, Homversity, and Althion Secure Funding to Drive Growth and Innovation

The Indian startups listed below have successfully raised capital to drive their growth and expansion plans, marking significant milestones in their respective industries.

Indigrid Technology and Hour4u Raise Early-Stage Funding

Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.