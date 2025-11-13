Brandworks Technologies Completes USD 11 Mn Series A Round The round concluded with an additional USD 4 million investment from the Roha Family Office.

Brandworks Technologies

Brandworks Technologies, a design-driven electronics manufacturing company, announced that it has completed its Series A funding round at USD 11 million (around INR 100 crore).

The round concluded with an additional USD 4 million (INR 38.12 crore) investment from the Roha Family Office.

The first tranche of USD 7 million (INR 61 crore) was raised in August 2025, led by Cactus Partners with participation from GVFL and other family offices.

The company plans to use the fresh capital to accelerate advanced research and development in AI hardware, IoT platforms, and connected device ecosystems.

Brandworks will also establish a new design centre in Taiwan and expand its design, engineering, and operations teams to support innovation-led growth.

Founded by Nikita Kumawat and her team, Brandworks Technologies is known as a design-driven and R&D-led electronics manufacturing powerhouse.

The company focuses on AI and IoT hardware, audio systems, power and charging technologies, automotive electronics, and renewable energy devices.

With this funding, Brandworks aims to strengthen its position in India's growing high-tech hardware ecosystem while promoting sustainable and innovation-based manufacturing for global markets.
