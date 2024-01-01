Capital 2B
Matter Boosts EV Manufacturing with INR 82.6 Cr Investment
The last time Ahmedabad-based EV maker Matter raised USD 10 million was in 2022, with support from Capital 2B Fund 1 and Climate Angels Fund, among other investors.
Supermoney Secures USD 3.4 Mn in Series A from Capital 2B and Capria Ventures
The funds raised will be utilised to accelerate the Mumbai-based platform's growth and expand disbursements.
Capital 2B and Betatron Fuel Botsync with USD 5.2 Mn Series A Investment
With the raised funds, the Singapore-based company aims to advance customer support, streamline platform onboarding, and accelerate product development.
AI Music Startup Beatoven.ai Raises INR 11 Cr in Pre-Series A
The Bengaluru-based startup aims to use the raised funds to enhance overall user experience and develop a scalable go-to-market strategy.