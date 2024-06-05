With the raised funds, the Singapore-based company aims to advance customer support, streamline platform onboarding, and accelerate product development.

Autonomous robotics startup Botsync has announced the raising of USD 5.2 million in a Series A round led by Capital 2B and Betatron Venture Group. IvyCap Ventures Advisors Private Limited, AppWorks, Iterative, Wong Fong, ZB Capital, Nalin Advani, and Ascend Angels also participated in the round.

The funds will be used by the business to advance customer support, streamline platform onboarding, and accelerate product development.

"As automation drives manufacturing efficiency, the market is ripe for Industry 5.0 transition and the adoption of robotics solutions. Enabling easy integration of new-age robotics with legacy systems and providing a common orchestration layer to manage existing machines from different vendors will accelerate mass adoption. We believe in Botsync's vision of empowering factory-level automations through hardware and software innovations," said Amit Behl, Partner, Capital 2B.

Launched in October 2019 by Rahul Nambiar, Nikhil Venkatesh, Prashant Trivedi, and Singaram Venkatachalam, Botsync enables companies to use automated solutions for their manufacturing operations.

With the help of system-agnostic no-code integration solutions (syncOS) and autonomous mobile robots (MAG Mobile Robots), the company helps businesses integrate cross-platform operations from different automation systems on a single platform.

The Singapore-based company offers a pre-built interface with major robotic and automation technologies through its flagship syncOS Integrator platform, which integrates diverse automation systems. This eliminates the need for users to write integration code in order to connect various robotic systems.

Pallet trucks, trolleys, forklifts, and other equipment are replaced with its MAG Mobile Robots, which automate intralogistics processes and do away with manual labor.

Rahul Nambiar, co-founder and CEO of Botsync, said, "As former robotic hardware vendors ourselves, we intimately understand the integration challenges that modern manufacturers face. Botsync eliminates fragmentation across manufacturing processes, simplifying the adoption of robotic systems for both our customers and network of automation partners."

"The agnostic and intuitive nature of our integration platform to connect both modern and legacy robotic systems together, coupled with our deep knowledge of installing and servicing robotic projects across Asia puts us in a unique position for success," he added.

Ford Motors, Caterpillar, Nestle, Coca-Cola, and Kimberly Clark are just a few of the automotive OEMs, FMCG, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical companies it serves.

Botsync currently has a major sales and operations presence in Singapore, India, Thailand, and Indonesia. Botsync plans to expand deeper into Southeast Asia and India, as well as enter Australia and the Middle Eastern markets.