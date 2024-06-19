Get All Access for $5/mo

Supermoney Secures USD 3.4 Mn in Series A from Capital 2B and Capria Ventures The funds raised will be utilised to accelerate the Mumbai-based platform's growth and expand disbursements.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Nikhil Banerjee, Sapna Pugalia & Zafar Imam, Co-founders, Supermoney

SME-focused digital lending platform Supermoney has raised USD 3.4 million (INR 28.6 crore) in Series A funding from Capital 2B and Capria Ventures.

According to the official release, this latest investment round will propel Supermoney's growth trajectory as the company aims to increase disbursement volume and leverage technology to optimise operations.

Nikhil Banerjee, Co-founder and Director, Supermoney, said, "We are thrilled about securing this investment as it marks a pivotal moment in our journey. We're seizing an USD 800-billion domestic market opportunity, which has so far been underserved by traditional banks and NBFCs. By partnering with industry leaders, our aim is to reach 500,000 MSMEs within the next 2 years and drive invoicing volumes in excess of USD 5 billion on the platform."

Founded in 2018 by Nikhil Banerjee, Sapna Pugalia and Zafar Imam, Supermoney is a digital platform that provides working capital solutions to businesses by offering customised payment and finance solutions designed specifically for their supply chain.

The platform claims to collaborate with brands in industries such as steel, automotive and auto parts, batteries, tyres, electronics, consumer goods, FMCG, pharmaceuticals to provide tailored payments and finance solutions for their supply chain ecosystem.

Operating in over 40 locations, Supermoney has 30,000 retailers/dealers, over 50 anchors and more than 500 distributors across India on the platform.

Zafar Imam, Co-founder and Director, Supermoney, added, "This investment will also facilitate the expansion of our insights engine for strategic enterprise partners. While we are already serving over 30,000 customers, we believe we've barely scratched the surface and just begun to tap into the potential, with more growth ahead of us. We want to expand our reach and fuel the growth of both our employees and channel partners for mutual success and prosperity."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

SoftBank CEO Says AI 10x Smarter Than Humans Could Be Here in a Matter of Years

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son spoke to shareholders during the company's general meeting on Friday.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Amazon Is Thinking About Charging Extra for AI Alexa

"Hey Alexa, how much are you going to cost?"

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Amazon Is Making a Major Change to Its Packaging: 'Easier to Work With'

Opening an Amazon box is about to look a lot different.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Google's AI Overview Has Changed Since Its Debut, and These Websites Have Benefitted the Most

There are five newcomers in the Top 10 most cited websites.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

PhonePe in Talks With Major Smartphone Makers for Mobiles to Come With Pre-installed Indus Appstore

PhonePe is in talks with smartphone brands to have their Indus Appstore pre-installed in the mobiles.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Franchise

Capitalize On Diverse Revenue Streams with a Poolwerx Franchise!

With an investment that starts at only $135,000, Poolwerx franchisees have multiple revenue streams which include pool maintenance, cleaning and servicing for residential and commercial, swimming pool equipment sales and repairs, and retail sales.

By Matthew Goldstein