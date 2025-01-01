Cashfree Payments
From Fintech to Wellness: Top Startup Funding Stories of the Week (Feb 01–07)
Indian startups continue to attract significant funding, with innovative solutions across sectors. Here's a look at the top funding deals of the week:
Cashfree Payments Secures USD 53 Mn Funding Led by KRAFTON and Apis Growth Fund II
With the fresh funds, the platform aims to bolster Cashfree's payments offerings, expand market outreach, and accelerate innovation across various digital sectors.
Cashfree Payments Secures RBI License for Cross-Border Payments
The company's International Payment Gateway allows merchants to accept payments from 180 countries in 30 currencies through various methods, including cards, PayPal, ACH, and local payment systems.
Cashfree Payments Receives RBI Nod For Cross Border Payments Product
The products will enable Indian fintech companies to offer the purchase of shares, exchange-traded funds units and other assets listed on foreign exchanges via UPI or net banking as a feature to Indian investors