Indian startups continue to attract significant funding, with innovative solutions across sectors. Here's a look at the top funding deals of the week:

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cashfree Payments

Founded in 2015 by Akash Sinha and Reeju Datta, Cashfree Payments is a Bengaluru-based payments and API banking solutions company. The platform supports over 100 payment methods, enabling businesses to handle collections, payouts, and cross-border transactions. Features like one-click checkout and abandoned cart recovery boost user experience and conversions.

Funding Amount: USD 53 Million

Investors: KRAFTON, Apis Growth Fund II

TrueFoundry

TrueFoundry, founded in 2021 by Nikunj Bajaj and Abhishek Choudhary, simplifies machine learning (ML) for enterprises. The Bengaluru and San Francisco-based startup offers a cloud-native platform to deploy and manage ML applications on the cloud or on-premise infrastructure. By enabling faster scalability and improved governance controls, TrueFoundry helps businesses achieve 90% faster deployment of ML/LLM applications. Its innovative approach enhances operational efficiency in AI projects.

Funding Amount: USD 19 Million

Investors: Intel Capital, Eniac Ventures, Peak XV's Surge, Jump Capital, Gokul Rajaram, Mohit Aron, Cyan Banister

VilCart

Bengaluru-based VilCart, founded in 2018 by Prasanna Kumar and Amith S Mali, bridges the gap between rural kirana stores and manufacturers. The rural commerce tech platform simplifies supply chain management and ensures access to essential goods like groceries, electronics, and FMCG products for rural families. VilCart also fosters local businesses, creating employment opportunities and empowering rural communities through better logistics and inventory solutions.

Funding Amount: USD 10 Million

Investors: AI-X BV, Spark Capital, Nabventures

HairOriginals

Established in 2019 by Jitendra Sharma and Piyush Wadhwani, Gurugram-based HairOriginals specialises in premium human hair extensions. Their products offer non-surgical solutions for enhancing hair volume, length, and color. Known for ethical sourcing and a chemical-free approach, HairOriginals caters to global consumers seeking DIY hair transformation solutions.

Funding Amount: USD 5 Million

Investors: Anicut Growth Fund, 12 Flags Consumer Holdings, Peyush Bansal

Nua

Founded in 2017 by Ravi Ramachandran, Mumbai-based Nua is transforming women's wellness with personalised and toxic-free products. Starting with sanitary pads, the brand has expanded its offerings to include period panties, intimate hygiene products, cramp-relief solutions, and postpartum care items. Nua also addresses skincare issues like cyclical acne, delivering holistic solutions tailored to women's health needs.

Funding Amount: USD 4.22 Million

Investors: Mirabilis Investment Trust, Samir Singh, and Shuchi Kothari

This week's funding highlights the diverse innovation landscape in India, from fintech and AI to rural commerce and women's wellness.