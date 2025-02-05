The fresh capital will be deployed to expand the startup's on-demand "Try at Home" services to 40 cities, bolster research and development (R&D), and establish 25–30 company-owned experience centers within the next year.

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) hair extensions and wig brand HairOriginals has raised USD 5 million (INR 43.5 crore) in its Series A funding round, co-led by Anicut Growth Fund and 12 Flags Consumer Holdings. The round also saw participation from Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart.

This funding milestone follows HairOriginals' pre-Series A round in December 2023, where it closed at USD 2.75 million (INR 23 crore). The fresh capital will be deployed to expand the startup's on-demand "Try at Home" services to 40 cities, bolster research and development (R&D), and establish 25–30 company-owned experience centers within the next year.

Founded in 2019 by Jitendra Sharma, an IIT graduate, and Piyush Wadhwani, HairOriginals specialises in premium, ethically sourced, and 100% natural human hair extensions. The brand provides non-surgical solutions for hair volume, length, and color enhancements, offering a chemical-free and DIY approach.

HairOriginals claims to have partnered with over 1,400 salons and set up experience centers in India and North America through collaborations with chains like Kurves Salon and Naturals.

The brand gained significant visibility after appearing on the first season of Shark Tank India, securing investments from prominent names like Ashneer Grover, Peyush Bansal, and Anupam Mittal. It competes with established players such as Nish Hair and Euphoria.

Rakesh Kapoor, Ex-Reckitt Benckiser Global CEO and founder of 12 Flags Consumer Holdings, remarked, "HairOriginals offers transformative solutions that boost confidence and enhance appearance. We're excited to support Jitendra and his team in positioning India as the global leader in human hair products."

Dhruv Kapoor, Partner at Anicut Capital, highlighted India's untapped potential in the value-added human hair market. "While India exports over 85% of raw human hair, China dominates the value-added market. HairOriginals is reversing this trend by building an omni-channel brand with a focus on quality and innovation."

Founder Jitendra Sharma emphasised the company's global ambitions, saying, "India is the largest ethical source of human hair. By leveraging our sourcing advantage and owning the value chain, we aim to disrupt the global market with top-quality products at competitive prices."

With its vision for global leadership and a proven track record, HairOriginals is poised to redefine the premium hair extensions market while establishing India as a hub for world-class hair products.