Women's Wellness Brand Nua Raises INR 35 Cr for Retail Expansion and New Product Launches The pre-Series C round was led by Mirabilis Investment Trust, with participation from Samir Singh of Colgate Palmolive and Shuchi Kothari of DSP Family Office.

Ravi Ramachandran, CEO and Co-founder of Nua

Mumbai-based women's wellness and hygiene brand Nua has raised INR 35 crore in a pre-Series C funding round led by Mirabilis Investment Trust.

The round also saw participation from prominent investors, including Samir Singh, EVP for Asia at Colgate Palmolive and former Chair of Unilever SE Asia, and Shuchi Kothari, Head of DSP Family Office and SRF Limited.

The funds will be used to expand Nua's retail presence and introduce new products across key channels such as marketplaces, quick commerce, and offline retail.

With this round, the company has raised a total of USD 21.5 million from notable investors, including Lightbox VC, Kae Capital, actress Deepika Padukone, and former Unilever Global President Vindi Banga.

Ravi Ramachandran, CEO and Co-founder of Nua, shared, "The past 12 months have been exceptional for Nua. Not only have we turned profitable, but we have also grown over 2.5x in revenue. We reached an important milestone by becoming profitable in Q2, crossed INR 100 crore net revenue ARR in Q3, and are now on track to reach INR 150 crore net revenue ARR in the next quarter. The capital raised in the current round will accelerate our journey to achieving the growth milestones we have set for ourselves."

Founded in 2017 by Ramachandran, Nua aims to transform women's wellness in India. The brand offers personalised and holistic solutions for women's health needs. Starting with innovative, toxic-free sanitary pads, Nua has expanded its product line to include period panties, intimate hygiene products, cramp-care solutions, post-partum care products, and skincare solutions for cyclical acne.

Over the past year, the company claims to have launched new products, including extra-long night pads, disposable period panties, menstrual cups, and post-partum care items. These products are available on Nua's website and major e-commerce platforms such as Zepto, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Srinivas Seshadri, Head of Investments at Mirabilis Investment Trust, commented, "We look forward to a great journey with Nua in reshaping the menstrual health landscape in our country. The team has demonstrated exceptional growth and a clear path to sustained profitability, while serving a greater purpose—normalising conversations around menstrual health, offering holistic solutions, and empowering women with better choices. Nua's broad product portfolio and strong presence across channels position it well to serve a growing tribe of women seeking exceptional performance, value, and convenience."
