Cashfree Payments Secures USD 53 Mn Funding Led by KRAFTON and Apis Growth Fund II With the fresh funds, the platform aims to bolster Cashfree's payments offerings, expand market outreach, and accelerate innovation across various digital sectors.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Akash Sinha, CEO and Co-founder of Cashfree Payments

Indian payments firm Cashfree Payments has raised USD 53 million (around INR 450 crore) in a funding round led by Korean digital entertainment giant KRAFTON and existing investor Apis Growth Fund II, managed by Apis Partners Group.

The capital infusion aims to bolster Cashfree's payments offerings, expand market outreach, and accelerate innovation across various digital sectors.

Akash Sinha, CEO and Co-founder of Cashfree Payments, said, "We are excited to welcome KRAFTON as a strategic partner, alongside continued support from Apis Growth Fund II. This investment will fuel our efforts in cross-border and security innovations and help us expand internationally. As we scale, our focus remains on driving profitable growth, creating long-term value for customers, and leading innovation in the payments space."

Founded in 2015, Cashfree Payments supports more than 100 payment methods, enabling businesses to collect payments, make payouts, and handle cross-border transactions. Its features, including one-click checkout, abandoned cart recovery, and return prediction, enhance payment experiences and boost conversions.

It claims to process transactions worth USD 80 billion annually for over 800,000 businesses. It

Cashfree boasts an industry-leading capability to handle 12,000 transactions per second, ensuring seamless scalability during peak demand. Its SecureID platform offers identity verification solutions, streamlining KYC processes and fraud detection. To date, SecureID claims to have completed over 1 billion verifications, proving its reliability and impact.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of KRAFTON India, said, "India's fintech industry is witnessing remarkable growth, and we believe Cashfree's leadership in India can be replicated globally. Full-stack payment systems tailored to evolving consumer needs are crucial, and we are excited to support Cashfree in this journey."

Matteo Stefanel and Udayan Goyal, Co-founders of Apis Partners, remarked, "Cashfree Payments continues to demonstrate leadership through innovation. This investment aligns with our philosophy of achieving strong returns while driving positive societal impact."

In FY25, Cashfree reported a 130% increase in merchant signups and anticipates robust revenue growth from existing customers and new markets. Trusted by leading Indian brands like Swiggy, redBus, and Zepto, Cashfree is also expanding into the UAE and Middle East, seeing immense potential for its payment solutions.

As one of the entities authorised by the Reserve Bank of India as a payment aggregator, Cashfree is well-positioned to lead the digital payments revolution in India and beyond.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'Pride of His Hometown': Who Is DeepSeek Founder Liang Wenfeng? What to Know About the 40-Year Old Billionaire

Wenfeng previously ran a hedge fund with $14 billion in assets.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Citigroup Is Sticking With a Hybrid Work Schedule. Here's Why It Gives the Bank a Competitive Advantage, According to Its CEO.

Citigroup is standing its ground as other Wall Street banks enforce strict return-to-office mandates.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Union Budget 2025: How Industry Leaders View the Future

Overall, the Union Budget 2025 lays out a progressive and strategic vision for India's economic growth, balancing immediate fiscal responsibility with long-term development goals. Business leaders across industries have largely welcomed these initiatives, acknowledging their potential to drive inclusive and sustainable growth

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
News and Trends

Veefin Group Acquires TradeAssets to Expand Trade Finance Solutions

The acquisition empowers banks to efficiently manage trade finance assets through a unified platform, enhancing collaboration and unlocking cross-selling opportunities for improved financial operations.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Cashfree Payments Secures USD 53 Mn Funding Led by KRAFTON and Apis Growth Fund II

With the fresh funds, the platform aims to bolster Cashfree's payments offerings, expand market outreach, and accelerate innovation across various digital sectors.

By Entrepreneur Staff