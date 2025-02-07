With the fresh funding, TrueFoundry aims to develop a universal AI deployment platform, expand its team, enhance go-to-market strategies, and boost customer acquisition and business growth.

TrueFoundry, an AI deployment and scaling platform, has raised USD 19 million in Series A funding led by Intel Capital. The round also saw participation from existing investors Eniac Ventures and Peak XV's Surge, alongside new investor Jump Capital and prominent angel investors, including Gokul Rajaram, Mohit Aron, and Cyan Banister.

Executives from Fortune 1000 companies also joined the round. Avi Bharadwaj, Investment Director at Intel Capital, will join TrueFoundry's board of directors.

The Bengaluru and San Francisco-based startup previously raised USD 2.3 million in its seed round, led by Peak XV's Surge, in September 2022. With this Series A round, TrueFoundry's total financing now stands at USD 21 million.

The newly raised capital will be deployed to advance TrueFoundry's mission of creating a universal platform for building and deploying AI applications without infrastructure challenges. The funds will also be directed towards expanding the team, enhancing go-to-market strategies, and driving customer acquisition and business growth.

TrueFoundry offers a cloud-native platform designed to simplify machine learning (ML) training and deployment, enabling enterprises to efficiently manage AI applications. The platform helps companies maximise infrastructure efficiency and improve ML scalability. TrueFoundry's notable clients include Games 24x7 and Whatfix.

"Enterprises using TrueFoundry have built and launched their internal AI platforms in as little as two months, achieving ROI within four months—a stark contrast to the industry average of 14 months," said Nikunj Bajaj, CEO and Co-founder of TrueFoundry. "Our platform integrates seamlessly across clouds, models, and frameworks, ensuring no vendor lock-in while future-proofing deployments for evolving AI patterns like RAGs and Agents."

Abhishek Choudhary, CTO and Co-founder of TrueFoundry, added, "At TrueFoundry, we're building a future where AI manages AI—removing the bottlenecks of human intervention and unlocking unparalleled speed and scale. Our platform streamlines infrastructure with auto-scaling, intelligent maintenance, and proactive issue detection to ensure smooth operations."

Avi Bharadwaj, Investment Director at Intel Capital, highlighted the strategic importance of TrueFoundry's offering, stating, "TrueFoundry is uniquely positioned to address the growing complexities of AI deployment. Their platform simplifies the process for AI teams, enabling them to build, deploy, and scale applications with speed and efficiency. With a focus on cost-efficiency, governance, and security, TrueFoundry is solving critical challenges for businesses."

TrueFoundry has demonstrated significant customer value by accelerating development cycles, optimizing NVIDIA's GPU usage for LLM workloads, and reducing infrastructure costs. By automating resource allocation and job scheduling, the platform ensures reliable AI model training and deployment.

Looking ahead, TrueFoundry aims to redefine AI deployment with its AI Agent—a proactive, self-sustaining system that anticipates and adapts. By automating workflows, optimising resources, and resolving potential issues before they arise, the AI Agent ensures enterprises can deploy smarter, scale faster, and achieve AI-driven results with unprecedented efficiency.

This funding round follows a year of remarkable achievements, including 4X year-over-year growth in customer base, deploying over 1,000 clusters for ML workloads, and forming partnerships with Fortune 500 companies such as Siemens Healthineers, ResMed, and NVIDIA.