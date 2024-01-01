classroom
Edtech Unicorn PhysicsWallah Launches Its First Offline Center
The PW center aims to provide a complete learning environment and a full-time doubt-clearing facility for the students
Gamification Makes Virtual Classrooms Fun And Engaging
The most common error by teachers is trying to replicate the brick and mortar classroom experience online to virtual lectures
10 Things to Check Before Joining a Course
Have your friends and family heard about this institute? What is the general impression they have about it?
How Can AI be Effectively Used in the Indian Education System?
Artificial Intelligence will give the scale to provide good quality education across the country at low cost and without the need for equivalent manpower
How Changing Demographics will Better Indian Education System
The change in demographics has brought new-age learning to the classroom, along with technology
India has a lot to Learn from Foreign Education Systems
Naysayers need to realize that the global approaches will definitely be localized to fit in Indian classrooms