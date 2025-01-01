Consumer durables

News and Trends

Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Boost Presence in Consumer Durables Market

The acquisition, announced recently, is seen as a strategic step toward expanding Reliance's footprint in the premium home appliances segment.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

EPACK Durables Eyeing to Become INR 5000 Crore Company in The Next Five Years: CEO & MD Ajay Singhania

In the last fiscal year alone, the company achieved a revenue of INR 1,500 crore, with expectations to grow by 45-50 per cent in the current fiscal year

News and Trends

Consumer Durable Makers Geared Up For the Festive Party

The consumer durable sector is anticipating heavy demand ahead of the festive season. However, there are challenges abound as the sector is subject to market volatilities

News and Trends

RBI Increases Repo Rate: Here's How It Will Impact You

The central bank hiked repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4 per cent