Consumer durables
Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Boost Presence in Consumer Durables Market
The acquisition, announced recently, is seen as a strategic step toward expanding Reliance's footprint in the premium home appliances segment.
EPACK Durables Eyeing to Become INR 5000 Crore Company in The Next Five Years: CEO & MD Ajay Singhania
In the last fiscal year alone, the company achieved a revenue of INR 1,500 crore, with expectations to grow by 45-50 per cent in the current fiscal year
Consumer Durable Makers Geared Up For the Festive Party
The consumer durable sector is anticipating heavy demand ahead of the festive season. However, there are challenges abound as the sector is subject to market volatilities
RBI Increases Repo Rate: Here's How It Will Impact You
The central bank hiked repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4 per cent