The acquisition, announced recently, is seen as a strategic step toward expanding Reliance's footprint in the premium home appliances segment.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has acquired home appliance manufacturer Kelvinator in a move aimed at strengthening its position in India's growing consumer durables sector. The acquisition, announced recently, is seen as a strategic step toward expanding Reliance's footprint in the premium home appliances segment.

"This integration brings together Kelvinator's long-standing legacy of innovation and Reliance Retail's widespread network, enabling us to deliver high-quality, globally benchmarked products to Indian households," the company stated. It added that the move will support the goal of making aspirational living more accessible to a wider population.

Isha M Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, highlighted the broader vision behind the acquisition. "Our mission has always been to serve the diverse needs of every Indian by making technology accessible, meaningful, and future-ready," she said. "With Kelvinator joining our ecosystem, we are expanding our offerings of trusted global innovations to consumers across the country."

Industry observers see this acquisition as a significant development in Reliance's retail strategy. With Kelvinator now part of its portfolio, the company is poised to deepen consumer engagement and drive long-term growth in the rapidly evolving consumer durables landscape.