Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Boost Presence in Consumer Durables Market The acquisition, announced recently, is seen as a strategic step toward expanding Reliance's footprint in the premium home appliances segment.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Isha M Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited

Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has acquired home appliance manufacturer Kelvinator in a move aimed at strengthening its position in India's growing consumer durables sector. The acquisition, announced recently, is seen as a strategic step toward expanding Reliance's footprint in the premium home appliances segment.

"This integration brings together Kelvinator's long-standing legacy of innovation and Reliance Retail's widespread network, enabling us to deliver high-quality, globally benchmarked products to Indian households," the company stated. It added that the move will support the goal of making aspirational living more accessible to a wider population.

Isha M Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, highlighted the broader vision behind the acquisition. "Our mission has always been to serve the diverse needs of every Indian by making technology accessible, meaningful, and future-ready," she said. "With Kelvinator joining our ecosystem, we are expanding our offerings of trusted global innovations to consumers across the country."

Industry observers see this acquisition as a significant development in Reliance's retail strategy. With Kelvinator now part of its portfolio, the company is poised to deepen consumer engagement and drive long-term growth in the rapidly evolving consumer durables landscape.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Life Hacks

9 Habit Stacks That Boost Leadership, Parenting and Wellness — Without Taking More Time

I've built these real-life routines into my day to balance entrepreneurship, parenting and wellness without burning out.

By Elisette Carlson
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

How to Build a Team That Can Execute Your Vision

When you're a leader, you're the one in charge of your company's mission and vision. But you can't realize that vision alone.

By Emily Reynolds
Business News

Astronomer's CEO and HR Chief Were Placed on Leave After the Coldplay Kiss-Cam Scandal. Here's How the Unicorn Tech Company Has Responded.

Astronomer responded after its top leadership went viral during the usually cute "kiss cam" segment of Coldplay's show.

By David James
Leadership

Guy Fieri Teaches His Team This Customer Service Secret — And It Can Unlock Unexpected Success For Your Business Too

We sat down with the Mayor of Flavortown to find out the philosophy that helped him build a global brand centered on food, fun, and family.

By Dan Bova
Business News

President Donald Trump Signs the GENIUS Act to Make the U.S. the 'Crypto Capital of the World'

The landmark cryptocurrency legislation was signed into law by President Trump on Friday.

By Erin Davis