Google Empowers Indian Developers to Lead the Global AI Wave

Central to the update was the introduction of Google's latest AI advancements for India, including localised deployment of its high-performance Gemini 2.5 Flash model, a set of new agentic AI tools in Firebase Studio, and partnerships aimed at nurturing local AI talent and solutions.

Persistent Systems Partners with CoRover to Drive Multilingual Conversational AI

The collaboration leverages CoRover's expertise in sovereign AI and Persistent's strengths in digital engineering

Venture Catalysts Back CoRover with USD 4 Mn Funding for Next-Gen Conversational AI Development

CoRover will use the new funding to enhance technology, grow its AI team, and accelerate its go-to-market strategy, targeting various sectors while exploring subscription, ad-based, and transaction revenue models.

AI is Here to Cut Costs, Not to Replace Manpower: Ankush Sabharwal

In December 2022, OpenAI's ChatGPT went public and to date stands as a pinnacle of the AI revolution. But Sabharwal brought in India's answer to the existing Generative AI/Large Language- BharatGPT