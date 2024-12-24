Persistent Systems Partners with CoRover to Drive Multilingual Conversational AI The collaboration leverages CoRover's expertise in sovereign AI and Persistent's strengths in digital engineering

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Persistent Systems and CoRover have collaborated to enhance innovation and address the growing demand for multilingual conversational platforms powered by generative AI (GenAI). The collaboration leverages CoRover's expertise in sovereign AI and Persistent's strengths in digital engineering and AI-led services to deliver new market solutions, enhance client engagement, and create new revenue streams for enterprises.

The partnership aims to improve operational resilience, accelerate market readiness, and achieve economies of scale in the rapidly evolving AI sector. "The combination of CoRover's AI products and platforms with Persistent's global services expertise will redefine enterprise AI solutions," said Ankush Sabharwal, Founder & CEO of CoRover.ai. "Together, we aim to empower businesses with cutting-edge AI-driven efficiency, innovation, and growth, transforming customer engagement and operational workflows."

Vijay Verma, Chief Revenue Officer – Service Lines at Persistent, highlighted the alignment with Persistent's AI-led growth strategy. "We are delighted to join forces with CoRover as their global business and implementation partner. CoRover's AI-powered multilingual conversational platform addresses key market needs and accelerates go-to-market initiatives. This partnership aligns with our vision of reimagining the world through AI, enabling enterprises to transform customer interactions, optimize operations, and drive innovation."

CoRover.ai specializes in conversational AI, offering virtual assistants and AI agents that support multiple languages, modalities, and channels. With over one billion users impacted globally, CoRover's solutions focus on enhancing customer experiences, streamlining operations, and generating actionable insights. Persistent Systems, known for its digital engineering expertise, provides AI-driven transformation services to businesses worldwide.


Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This 24-Year-Old's Creative Side Hustle Surpassed $1 Million in Sales: 'Definitely Doing Something Right'

Content creator and actor Alyssa McKay saw the perfect opportunity to innovate.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Architects of Transformation: Civil Servants Pioneering India's Vision 2047

At the heart of this Transformation is a new breed of civil servants who are rewriting the narrative of public administration – turning bureaucratic processes into engines of social and economic progress.

By Vikram Desai
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Business News

These Are the 10 Highest-Paying Jobs With the Lowest Stress, According to a New Report

From astronomer to geographer, these jobs will reportedly offer the highest paychecks with the least amount of stress in 2025.

By Erin Davis
News and Trends

Persistent Systems Partners with CoRover to Drive Multilingual Conversational AI

The collaboration leverages CoRover's expertise in sovereign AI and Persistent's strengths in digital engineering

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel