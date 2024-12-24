Persistent Systems Partners with CoRover to Drive Multilingual Conversational AI

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Persistent Systems and CoRover have collaborated to enhance innovation and address the growing demand for multilingual conversational platforms powered by generative AI (GenAI). The collaboration leverages CoRover's expertise in sovereign AI and Persistent's strengths in digital engineering and AI-led services to deliver new market solutions, enhance client engagement, and create new revenue streams for enterprises.

The partnership aims to improve operational resilience, accelerate market readiness, and achieve economies of scale in the rapidly evolving AI sector. "The combination of CoRover's AI products and platforms with Persistent's global services expertise will redefine enterprise AI solutions," said Ankush Sabharwal, Founder & CEO of CoRover.ai. "Together, we aim to empower businesses with cutting-edge AI-driven efficiency, innovation, and growth, transforming customer engagement and operational workflows."

Vijay Verma, Chief Revenue Officer – Service Lines at Persistent, highlighted the alignment with Persistent's AI-led growth strategy. "We are delighted to join forces with CoRover as their global business and implementation partner. CoRover's AI-powered multilingual conversational platform addresses key market needs and accelerates go-to-market initiatives. This partnership aligns with our vision of reimagining the world through AI, enabling enterprises to transform customer interactions, optimize operations, and drive innovation."

CoRover.ai specializes in conversational AI, offering virtual assistants and AI agents that support multiple languages, modalities, and channels. With over one billion users impacted globally, CoRover's solutions focus on enhancing customer experiences, streamlining operations, and generating actionable insights. Persistent Systems, known for its digital engineering expertise, provides AI-driven transformation services to businesses worldwide.