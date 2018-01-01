Gregory Ciotti

Guest Writer
Marketing Strategist
Wilmington, Del.,-based Gregory Ciotti is the marketing strategist at Help Scout, the invisible email support software for small businesses. He also writes about behavioral psychology at his blog Sparring Mind.

More From Gregory Ciotti

The Psychology of Color in Marketing and Branding
Take It From The Pros

A comprehensive look at the role color plays in marketing and how it impacts customer engagement.
11 min read
Why a Visual Is Worth a Thousand Words
Visualization

Visuals, graphics and charts can concentrate and present information in a way that sticks.
6 min read
How to Easily Measure Customer Satisfaction
Customer Satisfaction

There are many ways to get a quantitative look at how your support team is doing, but far fewer to assess the care and thought being put into your replies.
5 min read
9 Workplace Lessons to Help Improve Your Daily Grind
Workplaces

Understanding is temporal and changes whenever you gain new information, experience or shift your vantage point.
7 min read
13 Things I Learned Working Years in My Pajamas
Remote Workers

The alchemy of remote work is that location becomes irrelevant; you can quite literally build a team, culture, and company without borders.
7 min read
How to Write Something That People Will Actually Read
Writing

'As for how to write well,' writes Paul Graham, 'here's the short version: Write a bad version 1 as fast as you can; rewrite it over and over; cut everything unnecessary.'
5 min read
The Importance of Making Publishing a Team Sport
Content Strategy

Involving the team can be an interesting challenge. While there is impending friction to avoid, there's also much to be gained when the entire team contributes to publishing's success.
9 min read
What You Can Gain From Having a Growth Team
Growth Strategies

Growth comes as a result of developing product/market fit. A growth team helps optimize this curve.
9 min read
10 Pricing Strategies That Can Drastically Improve Sales
Ready for Anything

Utilizing smart pricing strategies when selling products, services or subscriptions is a must to succeed in a competitive marketplace.
12 min read
Handling the Curveballs of Customer Support
Customer Support

Here are a handful of troublesome scenarios you may come across, and some guidance on how to handle them.
6 min read
Sharing What You Know Benefits You, Your Team and Your Company
Teaching

Why dismiss yourself as unable to contribute beyond your own abilities?
6 min read
Content Is Customer Success
Content Marketing

The problem: a focus on virality, not utility. Creating content for the customer become a footnote.
6 min read
Why You Need to Leave Your Desk Behind -- Now
Project Grow

It's time to get serious about creativity.
6 min read
Silence at Work Is Like a Noxious Gas
Managing Employees

It can seep throughout an organization, sabotaging motivation, enthusiasm and comradery.
5 min read
How to Write With Substance
Writing

Making keystrokes matter has grown in importance as communication and the text that powers it become increasingly inseparable. This is an abridged guide to writing with clarity and substance.
6 min read
