Gregory Ciotti

The Psychology of Color in Marketing and Branding
A comprehensive look at the role color plays in marketing and how it impacts customer engagement.
Visualization
Why a Visual Is Worth a Thousand Words
Visuals, graphics and charts can concentrate and present information in a way that sticks.
Customer Satisfaction
How to Easily Measure Customer Satisfaction
There are many ways to get a quantitative look at how your support team is doing, but far fewer to assess the care and thought being put into your replies.
Workplaces
9 Workplace Lessons to Help Improve Your Daily Grind
Understanding is temporal and changes whenever you gain new information, experience or shift your vantage point.
Remote Workers
13 Things I Learned Working Years in My Pajamas
The alchemy of remote work is that location becomes irrelevant; you can quite literally build a team, culture, and company without borders.
Writing
How to Write Something That People Will Actually Read
'As for how to write well,' writes Paul Graham, 'here's the short version: Write a bad version 1 as fast as you can; rewrite it over and over; cut everything unnecessary.'
Content Strategy
The Importance of Making Publishing a Team Sport
Involving the team can be an interesting challenge. While there is impending friction to avoid, there's also much to be gained when the entire team contributes to publishing's success.
Growth Strategies
What You Can Gain From Having a Growth Team
Growth comes as a result of developing product/market fit. A growth team helps optimize this curve.
Ready for Anything
10 Pricing Strategies That Can Drastically Improve Sales
Utilizing smart pricing strategies when selling products, services or subscriptions is a must to succeed in a competitive marketplace.
Customer Support
Handling the Curveballs of Customer Support
Here are a handful of troublesome scenarios you may come across, and some guidance on how to handle them.
Teaching
Sharing What You Know Benefits You, Your Team and Your Company
Why dismiss yourself as unable to contribute beyond your own abilities?
Content Marketing
Content Is Customer Success
The problem: a focus on virality, not utility. Creating content for the customer become a footnote.
Project Grow
Why You Need to Leave Your Desk Behind -- Now
It's time to get serious about creativity.
Managing Employees
Silence at Work Is Like a Noxious Gas
It can seep throughout an organization, sabotaging motivation, enthusiasm and comradery.
Writing
How to Write With Substance
Making keystrokes matter has grown in importance as communication and the text that powers it become increasingly inseparable. This is an abridged guide to writing with clarity and substance.