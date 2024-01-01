Corporate trends
Strengthening India's Domestic Manufacturing: Micron & Tata Join Hands
Micron's investments in India will facilitate semiconductor infrastructure and resources which will drive innovation and enhance local talent development in Gujarat. The Tata Group will be announcing a semiconductor fab in Dholera, additionally, it will start a 20 GW gigafactory for manufacturing lithium ion batteries in Sanand in two months
Sterling Tools To Invest 100 Crore By FY25
From a group perspective, the company will be investing INR 50-55 crore in FY24 and a further INR 55-60 crore in FY25
JCBL Group Plans To Invest More In Train Biz
In railways, JCBL Group forged partnerships with OEMs such as Alstom, Bombardier, General Electric and key coach factories within Indian Railways
Why Consumer Durables Sales Are Still Under the Weather?
Unseasonal rains have impacted demand for some of the consumer durable products, although lowering input costs have helped, volumes would continue to remain a challenge resulting in price pressures
5G: Is India Making a Mistake By Not Allowing Private Ownership Of Spectrum?
Private 5G networks can augment existing capabilities and introduce new possibilities that other systems are not able to support
The 'Clear' Success Of India's Bottled Water Market
India's bottled water market size was valued at $22.72 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $36.21 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6 per cent from 2023 to 2030, said a report by GreyViews Research released in January 2023
TCS, HUL, Tech Mahindra: New Bosses At Helm Of Affairs; What It Means For the Companies
As top bosses such as Sanjiv Mehta, MD Hindustan Unilever; Rajesh Gopinathan, MD and CEO TCS and CP Gurnani, MD and CEO, Tech Mahindra step down in 2023, the upcoming CEOs have tough tasks cut out for them
Outgoing CEOs Of TCS, HUL & Tech Mahindra: How Companies Grew Under Their Stewardship
Rajesh Gopinathan of TCS, Sanjiv Mehta of HUL and CP Gurnani of Tech Mahindra, are set to step down from top roles. The upcoming CEOs will have big shoes to fill the legacy of excellence and expertise left behind by these crowned executives
Atmanirbhar Bharat: How Godrej & Boyce Is Contributing Towards Indigenization of Defence Sector
The company has strong partnership with several boutique MSMEs, who specialize in categories such as power sources, air conditioning equipment, hydraulics and pneumatics, controllers etc to increase indigenous production of defence equipment in India
Nandini Piramal Shares Larger Goals Post Pharma Listing
Piramal Pharma is well positioned to meet consumer demand, says the chairperson of Piramal Pharma Limited
Adani Defence And Aerospace To Acquire Air Works
Established in 1951, Air Works Group is the MRO partner to global aviation OEMs, aircraft owners/ operators, lessors, airlines and the Indian defence services
Season Brings Festive Fervor Back For FMCG Firms
For companies such as PepsiCo, Parle Agro, Mondelez India, the season has already kicked off on a positive note
Parle Agro: Making Life Delicious Since 1985
The company's innovation is focused on building a self-reliant firm in every aspect, says Schauna Chauhan, CEO, Parle Agro
Kolte-Patil Developers: Making Real Estate 'Smart'
Working on its smart infrastructure solutions, the company is moving towards digital integration
CavinKare: Leveraging the D2C Boom
The company expects to generate 25 per cent of its turnover from e-commerce in the next five years