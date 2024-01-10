Micron's investments in India will facilitate semiconductor infrastructure and resources which will drive innovation and enhance local talent development in Gujarat. The Tata Group will be announcing a semiconductor fab in Dholera, additionally, it will start a 20 GW gigafactory for manufacturing lithium ion batteries in Sanand in two months

As India marches on to become the third largest global economy, accelerating domestic manufacturing in the country plays a pivotal role. With an eye on making India a global semiconductor hub, Sanjay Mehrotra, the president and CEO, Micron Technology, said, "Our plant in Sanand is in phased construction and has come up really well. With the help of Tata Projects we are building this world class facility. The 500,000 square feet of planned clean room space will be operational by early 2025. It will create 5,000 new jobs and additional 15,000 community jobs in the coming years." The total investment of $2.75 billion by the company and the Indian government will facilitate semiconductor infrastructure and resources which will drive innovation and enhance local talent development. "Our Innovations have been at the heart of all computing devices for four decades, Memory is a key enabler in AI and we are the leaders there," Mehrotra added.

This investment will catalyze other investments in the semiconductor sector, "As a supply chain partner of Micron Technology, Simmtech will soon be bringing Substrate Manufacturing Capability in India," he added. With core location investment and skill develoment, Simmtech is confident in adding to India's growth. "Having done projects with Micron, we have proven that with core investments we are accelerating the growth of semiconductor ecosystem in regions. We are coming up with another round of core investment in India which will create thousands of new jobs," said Jeffery Chun, global CEO, Simmtech.

The Tata Group has made a commitment and will be announcing a semiconductor fab in Dholera in Gujarat. "We will conclude negotiations and begin work in 2024," said N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons. Additionally, Tata group is about to start a 20 GW gigafactory for manufacturing lithium ion batteries in Sanand in two months.

Yesterday, in discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar, Micron discussed initiatives to strengthen India's semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem and updated the PM on the developments around the Plant. In June 2023, Modi met with Sanjay Mehrotra, in Washington DC and had requested the company to manufacture semiconductors in India, the Ministry of External Affairs had earlier said. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with the CEO in November 2023 and discussed how India's growing semiconductor ecosystem presents vast opportunities for companies to collaborate and expand their footprint in India.

As India aspires to become a $5 trillion economy and strives for self-reliance, it seeks to integrate into the semiconductor industry. With a robust ecosystem of fabless companies excelling in chip design, India is positioning itself in the intricate landscape of semiconductor manufacturing. The speakers were speaking at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.