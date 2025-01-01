Credgenics
Credgenics Acquires Arrise to Strengthen Debt Collections Network
Together, Credgenics and Arrise aim to grow their combined annual revenue to INR 850 crore over the next three years.
Tyger Capital Partners with Credgenics to Revolutionise Loan Collections with AI-Powered Tech
Tyger Capital partners with Credgenics to adopt data-driven borrower communication, digitise field operations with CG Collect, and enable secure, faster repayments via the Credgenics Billzy payments platform.
Debt Recollection Connoisseurs
Credgenics collates borrower responses across all physical and digital communication channels in one place to help create sharp analytics available in user-friendly dashboards.
Exclusive: Debt Resolving Startup Credgenics In Talks To Raise $25Mn In Series A Round
The startup is in talks to raise the funding from WestBridge Capital and Tanglin Venture Partners, pegging the valuation at $100 million