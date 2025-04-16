Tyger Capital partners with Credgenics to adopt data-driven borrower communication, digitise field operations with CG Collect, and enable secure, faster repayments via the Credgenics Billzy payments platform.

Mumbai-based NBFC Tyger Capital has entered into a strategic technology collaboration with Credgenics, the leading provider of AI-powered SaaS-based collections and debt resolution platforms.

This partnership aims to modernise and optimise Tyger Capital's loan collection process by leveraging Credgenics' end-to-end solutions and deep tech capabilities.

Through this collaboration, Tyger Capital will integrate Credgenics' platform to adopt a data-driven, personalised borrower communication strategy across digital channels such as WhatsApp, SMS, and email. The CG Collect mobile app will digitise field operations, enabling greater efficiency and real-time visibility. Additionally, the Credgenics Billzy payments platform will facilitate faster and more secure digital repayments by borrowers.

Rajaram Manian B, Chief Risk Officer of Tyger Capital, said, "We are excited to leverage Credgenics' technology solutions in collections as we are committed to delivering unparalleled financial services powered by cutting-edge technologies and customer-centric approaches. This collaboration aligns with our mantra 'Customer First' and strengthens our focus on innovation and operational excellence."

Founded in 2016, Tyger Capital serves Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and rural communities with instant and accessible lending solutions. With a network of over 250 branches across nine Indian states, the NBFC continues to expand its reach while staying rooted in its mission of empowering underserved businesses and individuals.

Credgenics' platform will not only enable seamless field team operations and real-time customer tracking but also digitise customer visit management and automate collection reconciliations. These capabilities promise to boost response rates, accelerate debt resolutions, and significantly reduce operational costs.

Rishabh Goel, Co-founder and CEO of Credgenics, added, "Our engagement with Tyger Capital is an extremely valuable addition to our NBFC customer base. We are confident our solutions will enhance Tyger's collection efficiency and ensure regulatory compliance, all while delivering measurable business outcomes."

Credgenics, which handled over 98 million loan accounts worth USD 250 billion in FY24, has helped lenders increase resolution rates by 20% and reduce collection costs by up to 40%. The Tyger-Credgenics partnership marks a bold step forward in transforming debt recovery into a streamlined, tech-powered function.