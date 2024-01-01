CX Partners
Ummeed Housing Finance Raises USD 76 Mn to Expand into Central and Southern India
Currently, the Gurugram-based platform claims to operate in 7 states of North and Central India with a team of 1300 employees and 115 branches and plans to expand further into the South.
Highlighting the Biggest Startup Fundings of the Week: Jun 7–14
From June 7 to June 14, the Indian startups listed below have raised the most money. Here is a brief summary of them:
Fertility Centre Sabine Hospitals Gets USD 50 Mn Funding from CX Partners
Sabine and CX want to provide accessible and reasonably priced IVF, birthing, and neonatal care for everyone.
Aerospace Components Manufacturer JJG Aero Secures USD 12 Mn from CX Partners
The Bengaluru-based platform aims to utilise the raised funds mainly toward furthering vertical integration, boosting manufacturing capacity at the new location, and other business activities.