Battery Smart: Founded in 2019 by IIT-Kanpur graduates Pulkit Khurana and Siddharth Sikka, the Delhi-based startup is a battery-swapping network for electric two and three-wheelers.

Funding Amount: USD 65 Mn

Investors: LeapFrog Investments,MUFG Bank, Panasonic, Ecosystem Integrity Fund, Blume Ventures, and British International Investment

Sabine Hospitals: Launched in 2010 by Dr Sabine Sivadasan, the Kerala-based Sabine Hospital and Research Centre offers programs in infertility, assisted reproductive technology, obstetrics, gynaecology, neonatology, paediatrics, general surgery, and genetics.

Funding Amount: USD 50 Mn

Investor: CX Partners

Indkal Technologies: Started in 2020, Indkal Technologies manufactures consumer electronics and large appliances for some global brands like Acer and Black+Decker. The Bengaluru-based company recently revealed its plans to enter the rapidly expanding smart wearable market and introduced Wobble, a line of wearable and audio devices under its own brand.

Funding Amount: USD 36 Mn

Investor: Aries Opportunities Fund

Foxtale: Established in 2021 by Romita Mazumdar, the Maharashtra-based brand currently provides a targeted collection of skincare products to address specific skin concerns, including acne, ageing, hyperpigmentation, and more.

Funding Amount: USD 18 Mn

Investors: Panthera Growth Partners, Kae Capital, and Matrix Partners India

Ethereal Machines: Founded in 2014 by Kaushik Mudda and Navin Jain, the Bengaluru-based startup produces precise engineering components quickly and economically by utilising multi-axis CNC machines. The startup provides services to the consumer electronics, healthcare, and aerospace sectors.

Funding Amount: USD 13 Mn

Investors: Peak XV Partners, Steadview Capital, Blume Ventures, and Enam Investments

RENEE Cosmetics: Launched in 2019 by Aashka Goradia Goble along with Beardo co-founders Priyank Shah and Ashutosh Valani, the Ahmedabad-based makeup brand offers a wide range of eye makeup, lip colors, skin serums, and highlighters.

Funding Amount: INR 100 Cr

Investors: Evolvence India and Edelweiss Group

Smartworks: Started in 2016 by Neetish Sarda and Harsh Binani, the Gurugram-based Smartworks is a shared workspace company that offers office spaces that can be quickly set up and tailored to businesses' requirements.

Funding Amount: USD 12 Mn

Investors: Ananta Capital, Lend Lease, Plutus Capital, Dhawan Family Private Trust, Kili Ventures LLP, Anand Dalmia, and Stargazer Fund-1, among others

