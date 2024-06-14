Get All Access for $5/mo

RENEE Cosmetics Raises INR 100 Cr in Series B Round Through all rounds to date, the Ahmedabad-based beauty brand has raised about USD 45 million in total.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Priyank Shah, Aashka Goradia Goble, & Ashutosh Valani, Co-founders of RENEE

Makeup brand RENEE Cosmetics announced that it has raised INR 100 crore (around USD 12 million) in its Series B round, led by existing investors Evolvence India and Edelweiss Group. The current funds were raised at a valuation of INR 1200–1400 crore.

According to the official release, with this fundraise, the company's valuation has increased by 60% from the previous round of USD 25 million (December 2022) to a valuation of USD 100 million, which is approximately INR 850 crore. Through all rounds to date, it has raised about USD 45 million in total.

Ashutosh Valani, Co-founder and Director at RENEE, said, "This funding round will enable us to push the boundaries of beauty innovation and reach new heights in delivering products that encourage and celebrate diverse beauty."

"With this investment, we can introduce a more extensive product portfolio, making RENEE a one-stop destination for all your beauty needs. We want to increase our omnichannel presence as we are poised to become a leading force in the Indian beauty industry and a global symbol of inclusivity and innovation," Priyank Shah, Co-founder at RENEE, added.

Founded in 2019 by Aashka Goradia Goble along with Beardo co-founders Priyank Shah and Ashutosh Valani, RENEE offers a wide range of eye makeup, lip colors, skin serums, and highlighters.

It claims to have over 200 products in its beauty and perfume divisions portfolio. These products are available on its website and across major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, and Myntra, among several others, as well as 1200+ shop-in-shop stores across the country. They also have an online beta presence in the US, UAE, and Australia.

Aashka Goradia, Co-founder and Director, RENEE, said, "We're not just expanding our shelves; we're building a robust omnichannel presence to make RENEE accessible to everyone, everywhere. It's more than just convenience; it's about creating a community that celebrates the art of makeup."

"This investment fuels their vision of becoming a disruptive force by offering a wider range of high-quality products accessible through all channels. We believe RENEE's growth potential aligns perfectly with our investment strategy," said Abhishek Chandra, Managing Director, and Ajit Kumar, Managing Partner at Evolvence India.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

AMD Confident About Increasing Market Share In India

The semiconductor company is positive about the business environment in India on the back of growing investments in data centers and AI, Cloud repatriation, as well as technology refresh taking place across companies on both server side and client devices

By Shrabona Ghosh
Branding

ChatGPT is Becoming More Human-Like. Here's How The Tool is Getting Smarter at Replicating Your Voice, Brand and Personality.

AI can be instrumental in building your brand and boosting awareness, but the right approach is critical. A custom GPT delivers tailored collateral based on your ethos, personality and unique positioning factors.

By Tatiana Dumitru
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Is the AI Industry Consolidating? Hugging Face CEO Says More AI Entrepreneurs Are Looking to Be Acquired

Clément Delangue, the CEO of Hugging Face, a $4.5 billion startup, says he gets at least 10 acquisition requests a week and it's "increased quite a lot."

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Apple Dethrones Nvidia to Regain Its Position as World's Second Most Valuable Company

Apple has reclaimed its spot as the second most valuable company in the world, overtaking Nvidia, with a market cap of $3.26 trillion.

By Entrepreneur Staff