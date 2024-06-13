Get All Access for $5/mo

Indkal Raises USD 36 Mn to Enhance Electronics Infrastructure The Bengaluru-based platform aims to deploy the raised capital to enhance product development, distribution, and service infrastructure.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Anand Dubey, CEO, Indkal Technologies|twitter

Consumer electronics startup Indkal has raised USD 36 million (around INR 300 crore) in a Series A round led by the Mauritius-based Aries Opportunities Fund.

The raised capital would help the company grow and develop its infrastructure of products like air conditioners, televisions, washing machines, and refrigerators.

Anand Dubey, CEO, Indkal Technologies, said, "We needed to invest in product development. Locally being able to make better products that are more localised is more suited for Indian consumers and their needs in consumer electronics and durables, and that became a big part of why we raised investment."

Founded in 2020, Indkal Technologies manufactures consumer electronics and large appliances for some global brands like Acer and Black+Decker.

The company recently revealed its plans to enter the rapidly expanding smart wearable market and introduced Wobble, a line of wearable and audio devices under its own brand.

Along with looking at categories like refrigerators, which it joined a month ago, Indkal is also placing a "heavy bet" on items like room air conditioners.

It aims to achieve INR 8,000 crore in the next 2–3 years.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

15 Traits That Set Influential People Apart

Influential leaders spark change for the better.

By Deep Patel
Growth Strategies

Learn business by doing business across the Globe: The next revolution in Entrepreneurship

As the startup ecosystem sees an influx of new entrepreneurs, the question arises: Is our current business education sufficiently equipping students for the entrepreneurial challenges they will face?

By Ramsy Swamy
Growth Strategies

Edtech Platforms Capitalising On CUET Coaching Market

Be it major Edtech companies, UPSC coaching centres, or neighbourhood tuition academies, everyone is testing the CUET waters to see what opportunities it holds for them.

By Priyanka Tanwer
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Solutions

How to Build Trust and Transparency With Your Customers While Taking Their Data

In this article, we'll explore why businesses must prioritize customer data security and privacy when embracing innovation and provide guidance on navigating the complex landscape to mitigate inherent risks.

By Rakesh Soni
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By Entrepreneur Staff