Sabine and CX want to provide accessible and reasonably priced IVF, birthing, and neonatal care for everyone.

Kerala-based fertility services and mother-and-child care provider Sabine Hospital and Research Centre has raised USD 50 million in funding from PE firm CX Partners.

Dr Sivadasan Sabine, Founder and Chairman of Sabine Hospital and Research Centre, said, "The investment of USD 50 million validates our strong clinical fundamentals and business practices and also recognizes the immense need for better fertility, motherhood, and child care in India. We are now all set to embark on the next phase of growth with renewed passion."

Founded in 2010 by Dr Sabine Sivadasan, Sabine Hospital and Research Centre offers programs in infertility, assisted reproductive technology, obstetrics, gynaecology, neonatology, paediatrics, general surgery, and genetics.

Now the platform claims to operate 300 beds, including 60 NICU beds, across two facilities in Kerala.

Conducting more than 6,000 IVF cycles and 3,000 deliveries every year, Sabine Hospital claims to attract patients from the Maldives, Oman, and Bangladesh, besides Kerala.

Vivek Chhachhi, Managing Partner, CX Partners, said, "Sabine Hospital and Research Centre provides accessible healthcare at affordable costs. Their world-class fertility treatments cater to people's growing medical needs. While upholding the utmost ethical standards and clinical excellence, the organisation has demonstrated remarkable growth, with a CAGR of 25% over the last three years."

"We see the potential in further expanding Sabine Hospitals to adjacent markets, drawing upon our experience investing in healthcare, attracting high-quality professional leadership, and putting in place systems to manage growth," he added.

CX Partners works in healthcare, financial services, consumer products and services, and IT/outsourced services. It has around 29 portfolio companies and USD 1 billion of assets under management across its funds and co-investors.