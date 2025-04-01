How AI and Automation is Reshaping India's Manufacturing Landscape The adoption of AI and automation is redefining how companies in the manufacturing sector innovate and improve customer experiences. However, while these advancements promise increased productivity and cost savings, they also bring inherent challenges along with them

By Aditya Pran Mahanta

Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are ushering in a new era for India's manufacturing sector, transforming everything from production efficiency to customer experience. With the rise of AI-powered predictive maintenance, digital twins, and IoT-enabled automation, manufacturers are rethinking traditional processes to stay competitive in an evolving global market. However, while these advancements promise increased productivity and cost savings, they also bring inherent challenges along with them.

The adoption of AI and automation is redefining how companies in the manufacturing sector innovate and improve customer experiences. Dassault Systèmes, through its 3DEXPERIENCE platform, is one of the contributors of this transformation. As per Ravikiran Pothukuchi, INDIA manufacturing & new domains sales director brands at Dassault Systèmes, "Virtual twin experiences powered by AI allow customers to simulate, test, and optimize operations in a virtual environment." These digital representations of products, factories, and supply chains help businesses make data-driven decisions, all-the-while reducing errors and accelerating time-to-market.

For Addverb, AI-driven robotics and automation are revolutionizing warehouse operations. Chief technology officer, Manish Jha, emphasizes, "Computer vision and deep learning enable robots to learn from their surroundings, allowing for real-time process adaptation and seamless automation." This capability enhances operational efficiency and ensures better service delivery.

Cyient DLM is also leveraging AI to drive efficiencies across the manufacturing process. Pooja Jamwal, head of strategy and corporate development, highlights how predictive maintenance powered by AI "reduces downtime, ensuring smooth operations and timely deliveries." AI-driven analytics further help optimize production by analyzing demand patterns, reducing waste, and enabling mass customization.

Even in agriculture-driven manufacturing, AI is playing a pivotal role. Rajesh Aggarwal, managing director, Insecticides (India) Ltd., explains how AI-powered analytics help farmers "analyze soil conditions, predict pest outbreaks, and recommend precise applications of crop protection solutions." AI-enabled supply chain automation ensures timely product availability, reducing wastage and improving accessibility for farmers.

The future of AI and IoT in manufacturing

The next decade will witness further disruption in the manufacturing sector, fueled by AI, IoT, and emerging technologies. "The Factory of the Future will be a highly automated, connected, and intelligent ecosystem," says Pothukuchi. AI-powered predictive maintenance will reduce machine downtime, while digital twins will allow manufacturers to test and optimize processes in a virtual setting before implementing them in real life.

According to Jamwal, AI-driven robotics, autonomous quality control, and AI-powered supply chain optimization will redefine efficiency. "5G connectivity will enhance IoT-enabled smart factories by enabling seamless machine-to-machine communication," she says. The introduction of generative AI will further revolutionize product design, allowing for rapid prototyping and continuous improvements.

For Aggarwal, the transformation is also evident in agriculture and agrochemical manufacturing. "AI-powered robotics and IoT sensors will enhance precision and sustainability in production," he explains. Despite being in the early stages, these technologies will play a crucial role in streamlining agro-industrial operations.

Jha believes that the combination of "digital twin simulations, edge computing, and ultra-reliable 5G networks" will enable real-time process optimization and smarter decision-making. These advancements will create highly flexible manufacturing environments capable of responding rapidly to market fluctuations.

Reducing production time

The integration of AI and IoT is significantly cutting down production cycles by optimizing workflows and minimizing inefficiencies. At Dassault Systèmes, real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance help reduce equipment failures and ensure a smooth manufacturing process. "Industries such as shipbuilding and aerospace leverage AI-powered simulations to accelerate production and improve operational agility," notes Pothukuchi.

In the agrochemical sector, AI is enabling better resource allocation and traceability. Aggarwal points out that "real-time monitoring systems in agriculture and food processing optimize resource use and enhance supply chain responsiveness."

Addverb has seen tangible reductions in production downtime as well due to AI-powered maintenance strategies. Jha explains, "Continuous, real-time monitoring of machinery detects early signs of wear, prompting timely maintenance and preventing costly disruptions."

Cyient DLM is seeing similar improvements through AI-driven quality control systems. Jamwal highlights how "computer vision systems ensure faster and more accurate quality checks, preventing defective products from advancing down the production line."

Challenges in Implementation

Despite the promise of AI, manufacturers still face hurdles in implementation. High initial costs, integration complexities, and data security concerns are common barriers. "AI models require high-quality historical data to be effective, and data security risks must be mitigated to prevent breaches," warns Pothukuchi.

Jha acknowledges that integrating AI with legacy systems is another major challenge. "Many organizations struggle to justify the return on investment as immediate financial benefits may not always be apparent," he explains. Successful implementation requires robust data management and expertise in system integration.

Jamwal points to workforce-related challenges, particularly the need for reskilling. "AI can lead to job displacement, and companies must invest in retraining initiatives to align employees with AI-driven workflows," she says. Moreover, ensuring AI system reliability is critical to prevent operational inconsistencies.

Aggarwal adds that regulatory frameworks around AI decision-making are still evolving, which presents compliance challenges. "Governments and industry leaders need to establish clear guidelines to ensure responsible AI adoption," he stresses.
